Firearms instructor Cory Levier is taking aim at a new goal Oct. 12.
The former soldier and St. Landry Parish native — he did three tours in the Middle East — is challenging incumbent state Sen. Gerald Boudreaux, D-Lafayette, who is seeking reelection in District 24.
The district is centered around Opelousas and extends north toward the Avoyelles Parish line and south toward North Lafayette.
Naturally enough, Levier, 40, owner of Safehouse Firearms and Safety Solutions, said gun safety will be among the issues he’ll pursue should he win a seat in Baton Rouge. Early voting began Saturday.
“Gun safety is a big issue,” he said. “I know a lot of people talk about gun control. I’m a proponent of gun safety. I would submit bills that would allow for tutoring programs and other educational programs for gun safety.
“I’d add them to programs out there. Guns touch every part of our society. Everyone has images of guns, including those on video games. What we need are skills and the right attitudes toward guns.”
Levier said he was born and grew up “on the Hill” in Opelousas and earned his GED at the St. Landry Adult Education Center while in the Army. He served eight years in the military and used his education benefits to become a National Rifle Association approved instructor.
His time in the military changed his outlook, Levier said, and convinced him to use the leadership skills he acquired in the military to become “more responsible in taking a part in fixing my community.” He said after he returned from overseas, he saw the problems and decided to take part, to be a leader.
“I need to establish a voice of reason and a voice of strength for the people in the community. I began to realize the values I learned throughout my life and through my military experience can help me move my community forward and help it progress into a brighter future.”
“Education is a big for me. I was educated in the military. I’m an avid reader. Books have been my window to the world,” he said. “I started reading the Bible at 3 years old.”
He said he wants parents to have the “absolute right” to freely choose their children’s school. If parents are on board with their school choice, he said, they can more actively support their children’s education.
He also said he’s a proponent of “cultural education,” of helping children understand their history from their cultural perspective. He said as a hobby he plays the West African drums and has visited schools to demonstrate them. Too often, he said, students know little about such aspects of their heritage or history.
Among other issues, he said, are ensuring health care for all, regardless of income, and ensuring all people have access to flood insurance.
“There are ways we at the state level can ensure that poor people get flood insurance,” he said. “As leaders, we need to communicate with the insurance companies and find a way to make sure flood insurance is not a strain upon poor people.”
Levier said he is running without party affiliation in order to better work with people of both major political parties. He describes himself as “non partisan.”
Boudreaux, who won his Senate seat in 2015, said his platform is similar now to what it was then. The difference, he said, is he hopes to build on successes he said he has earned since taking office.
He said making health care affordable and accessible to the working poor was a big goal in 2015 and, through his support of Medicaid expansion, was accomplished at least in part.
“I was proud to support the governor,” he said, “and now 450,000 working people have medical coverage in this state.”
Boudreaux said he has worked with local hospitals to make sure they are making their facilities accessible to new patients and that their medical staffs are “engaged with the community.” That means that families of the working can seek preventive care, not just see doctors when they are sick or dying.
“Patients need regular doctor visits. They need primary care physicians,” he said. Hospitals have also extended themselves to the working poor through community health fairs and clinics. He said that it’s important, too, that new patients become educated in how to take advantage of their newfound source for health care.
A second area of continued focus, he said, would be in K-12 and higher education.
“We were battered and beaten by the previous administration,” Boudreaux said of the Gov. Bobby Jindal years. “I’ve been proud to serve on the Senate Education Committee.”
Among achievements, he said, was that for the first time in a decade, public school teachers got a raise. He also said that higher education funding was partially restored, so that university leaders could “spend more time on their campuses than at the Legislature.”
“We’ve been moving up funding every year,” he said, a trend he intends to promote if he earns a second term. “There’s still a lot of work left to be done.”
Although Boudreaux is not a veteran, he chaired the Veterans Select Committee. He said he wants to continue working with the Veterans Department to make sure that veterans receive a grateful state’s attention. He said he wants privately owned companies to receive incentives to hire veterans when they return to civilian life.
Boudreaux also said he would focus on drainage and flood issues, which have plagued his district for generations.
“With all due respect to our entire area, certain parts have flooded for a long time,” he said. “My job is to make sure those who are flooding are getting all the resources they need from the state and federal government.”
Boudreaux said lawmakers and local officials must work together to identify problem areas and to take a regional approach to solving drainage problems. That means individual communities should plan with other areas to make sure one community’s answer to flooding doesn’t simply pass the problem downstream to the next community.
“We should be all aboard with a regional plan and regional concepts,” he said.
“People I represent understand the process. They are patient. What used to be a 100-year flood, we see those every year. In Carencro, people may flood with a normal rain.”