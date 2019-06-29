June is the tail end of spring monarch migration season, the period when the butterflies are on the move. For the first time, I agreed to foster a pot full of milkweed, the plant instrumental to their survival, and after two weeks outside, I was fortunate to be home when a monarch mom floated by.
After which she flew away and left me to do the heavy lifting.
Monarch spring migration takes place between March and June. Over the past several years, conservation efforts have helped reverse habitat loss, mainly due to the use of herbicides, and increased milkweed availability throughout the Midwest. Despite the improvements, the monarch's two-decade decline has continued. It is now being considered for protection under the Endangered Species Act by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
So after my monarch flew away, suddenly there were caterpillars, and I believed the tough part was over — but no. Baby-anything is fun in the beginning, then the work sets in. Parenting, even the foster cross-species kind, is a dangerous gig, particularly with monarchs because they’re not doing well in the overall ecosystem of things. It lends an intensity.
I returned once to find a paper wasp raiding the nursery and feasting like a Viking. I took a rolled-up Advocate to it and brought the pot into the house, considering the caterpillars to be safe now.
Until the morning and the realization dawned that these caterpillars can be cannibals, little striped Hannibal Lectors. The brood of more than a half-dozen kept dwindling, despite no in-house interference, while a couple of caterpillar brothers were now linebacker-big.
Kids. You do your best to raise ’em right, then they turn around and eat each other.
Patricia Gannon covers society for The Acadiana Advocate. She can be reached at Fete@theadvocate.com.
Summer opening
Guests flew to the Paul and Lulu Hilliard University Art Museum for the opening of its summer exhibition, which includes work by artist John Simon, of Alexandria. “The drawing was commissioned; it’s temporary and will be painted over,” he said, standing before his 12-by-10-foot wall work. “I started it on Tuesday just for the space.” Less ephemeral were the drawings of illustrator Denise Gallagher, on view in the A. Hayes Town Building, and taking it all in — including Blue Dog’s hors d’oeuvres, signature drink and beer by Urban South — were Martha Brown, Vanessa Hill, Alexandria Museum Director Catherine M. Pears and Benjamin Richey, guitar-for-hire.
VIP reception
Drago’s hosted Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser and competing chefs for the opening reception of the Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off. “We’re looking forward to a great time, and the timing couldn’t be more perfect,” said Nungesser. Drago’s showed off with crawfish meatballs, and an alligator and mushroom risotto complete with an entire alligator as garnish. “We’re going to serve this at the LSU-Florida game,” added the lieutenant governor. Enjoying some charbroiled oysters and chank-a-chank were Johnny and Cathy Indest, of New Iberia; Lafayette Convention and Visitors Commission’s Ben Berthelot; Frank Randol, who sat in on the ’tit fer; Kathy Randol, who appreciates her Advocate coverage; and Cypress Bayou chefs Willie Gaspard and Amanda Wildblood, who said, “We’re ready.”
Iron Chef
Doing some heavy lifting of their own, area chefs vied for the title of King of Seafood at the Cajundome during the Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off. At the kickoff event to A Taste of EatLafayette, competitors and judges met the media while sampling some of Acadiana's local cuisine, not the least of which was Deano's mini samurai pizzas. Circulating were emcee Cory Bahr, judge and publisher of Louisiana Kitchen & Culture Magazine; pageant queens Miss and Miss Teen Alligator Festival Kristal Breaux and Naomi Davis, respectively; chef Larry Mannheimer, of Lake Charles, competing with his black drum with shrimp and crawfish Pontchartrain; and cowboy chefs Wayne Cooper and Bo Johnson, of Hammond's Panini Bistro. If hats count, they were ahead, but alas, chef Nathan Richard, of Cavan's in New Orleans, took home the crown for crawfish and goat cheese king cake with crab fat and caviar.
Night at the museum
Lydia Fenet, of Christie's fine art and antiques auction house, entertained an audience with passages from her book, "The Most Powerful Woman in the Room is You." Hosted by the Paul and Lulu Hilliard University Art Museum, the event drew a smart society crowd despite the heat. "I'm so excited to be back and doing a book tour," said the Lake Charles native. "A lot of women are lacking confidence, and as an auctioneer for Christie's for 16 years, I wanted to share my journey of how I got there." Looking pretty powerful also was art royalty Veronica Rodrigue, Mimi Francez, Carolyn French and Chanel-wearing David Bennett. Fenet signed copies of her book afterward.