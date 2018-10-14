Long considered the ultimate accessory, cars are integral to the American image. Vehicles quit being solely utilitarian ages ago, and anyone who doubts the automobile’s contribution to one’s personal style need only contemplate the difference between a pickup, a Volkswagen and a Ferrari. A Rolls will always say "society."
The essence of cars as accessories is that you wish to impress other people. Whether you do requires an audience of like-minded individuals, also that you lean out of your Lexus and look both ways at the intersection. You can out-image the Kia on one side but never the Mustang on the other. A black Escalade casts a different shadow than a Pontiac, and a convertible always rolls laissez-faire, as in “Who needs a top?”
My own image has been bolstered at various times by Fiats, Volvos, pickups and coupes, and, of them all, it’s the trucks I miss the most. Something about the Sam Elliott cowboy-ness of them gives you a freedom men have long understood and jealously kept to themselves.
My daughter’s car style is DNA driven, having inherited the warrior gene from her grandfather, an Army colonel. She could go to war tomorrow in her raised jeep, nicknamed Black Betty, a vehicle of which even Patton would be proud.
Car commercials play to this very core of self-image. The current Acura marketed to women shows a prospective female buyer asking the car cockpit tech gizmo to play the Rolling Stones’ “She’s a Rainbow,” during which delicate showers and rainbows descend. The men’s version has an Acura doing doughnuts to “Sympathy for the Devil.”
What makes you think the devil’s male?
Patricia Gannon covers society for The Acadiana Advocate. She can be reached at Fete@theadvocate.com.
Tour de Vin
Café Vermilionville hosted doctors and their spouses for a five-course wine dinner to benefit the Lafayette Parish Medical Society Auxiliary’s scholarship fund. “Usually we raise between $5,000 and $10,000,” Kati Antill said. “Our scholarship committee gets together and we decide who and how many.” Some 116 guests arrived at the appointed time to dine and peruse the silent auction, not the least of which was a bottle of $250 Fonseca vintage port. The auxilliary funds a medical scholarship for a Lafayette Parish medical student in the hope they will remain and practice in the community.
Bienvenu Lecture
Art cognoscenti gathered at the LITE Center for the fourth annual John Bartholomew Bienvenu Lecture, delivered by Bonnie Pitman, director of Art/Brain Innovations Center for Brain Health and distinguished scholar in residence for the Edith O'Donnell Institute of Art History at the University of Dallas. Her presentation, “The Power of Observation,” addressed how the close observation of art makes us better storytellers, communicators, professionals, writers and artists. Guests conversed over hors d’oeuvres and aperitifs, and always artful was Gloria Callais, Jeanne Kreamer, Melissa Marcotte and Emma Kean. By the way, Fête was once part of a drawing group and often sat next to Bienvenu. She takes complete credit for him.
Final Call
The University of Louisiana at Lafayette College of the Arts and the Department of Visual Arts hosted a closing reception for their juried alumni exhibition at the Fletcher Hall Gallery. Visual Arts alumni from across the country and abroad submitted work to be included, and the exhibition showcased alums who graduated from 1965 to present. Works covered a range of media and creative directions, all juried by Christopher Bennett, assistant professor of art history at UL-Lafayette, and curated by Michael Eble, curator of exhibitions and events for the College of the Arts.
Women’s Empowerment Luncheon
Faith House hosted community women for lunch and a purse silent auction at Immaculate Heart of Mary’s newly renovated community hall. “We’re working with the Women of Wisdom to kick off Domestic Violence Awareness Month and to talk about empowering women,” said Faith House Director Billi Lacombe. Dianne Mouton-Allen spoke, Assistant District Attorney Emilia Pardo received her accolades as Woman of the Year for her defense of domestic violence victims, and the goal was for women to come, connect and cultivate new friends. Which is exactly what The Advocate did. The Women of Wisdom’s mission is to educate and empower women in the community so they can live according to their own choices.
Reveal Party
We'd tell you but then we'd have to kill you. The Krewe of Bonaparte revealed its royalty, but only unto itself. The Chandelier Room hosted them for a fall social and announcement party with a disco theme and many complied, complete with John Travolta attire and Elton John eyeglasses. We have it on good authority that some were hoping to wear their cocktail dresses instead, but ladies, you've only just begun. Happy with their fake hair were Mike Becnel and Drew Edmiston, who looked pretty much like Barry Gibb. Not a bad way to look.