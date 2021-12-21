It’s not a sleigh and those weren’t toys, but ShareHouse has landed an early Christmas gift that will help it deliver many needed goods to people in residential transition this season and beyond.

Elsa Dimitriadis, chief operations officer for Acadiana Regional Coalition on Homeless & Housing, said its affiliated ShareHouse, which stores and sometimes transports household furniture and goods for people in need of new shelter, received the truck through a “generous individual donation” and through partnership with Courvelle Toyota in Opelousas.

ShareHouse, which operates in the ARCH facility at 211-A Guilbeau Road, Lafayette, also received goods to distribute to people who need to restart their lives in new residences — the truck when it was received was filled with donations in the bed and cab.

“Since we purchased the truck, it’s been sitting on the showroom floor with a big red bow on it at Happytown, USA,” ShareHouse director Mary Pritchard said. “We are so grateful to everyone who has filled it up with new and gently used household items. ShareHouse doesn’t purchase anything – we rely solely on the generosity of donors, and we’re always profoundly moved by how Acadiana shows up for neighbors in need.”

Dimitriadis said that ShareHouse is operated from behind the ARCH offices at 211-A Guilbeau Road in Lafayette. Members of the community who wish to donate can drop off new or “gently used” household items like beds, chairs, couches, bedding, dinnerware, toiletries and housekeeping tools and supplies. ARCH staff and volunteers inventory and sort donated items. Together, ARCH staff, volunteers and clients transport items to their new homes.

ShareHouse was established in early 2020 at the beginning of the pandemic.

“Success in rehousing lies in treating clients with dignity and ensuring their new spaces are equipped properly. Providing shelter is one thing, but creating a home where people can feel safe and secure requires an additional layer of effort,” ARCH executive director Leigh Rachal said.

+3 For years, there was a lab school in Lafayette; here's why UL leaders want to bring it back The University of Louisiana at Lafayette’s plan for a lab school on its campus took another step forward last week with action by the UL Syste…

ARCH ShareHouse purchased a trailer through a grant from United Way of Acadiana. The agency helps nearly 100 households per month; the trailer will make donation pick-ups and client move-ins more streamlined and efficient, Dimitriadis said.

“We do pick-ups and drop-offs multiple times a day,” she said, both for ShareHouse and for partner agencies of ARCH. She suggests that because of the need, ShareHouse may need to expand its warehouse space in 2022. She said Sharehouse has added an assistant director and is now accepting volunteer help.

Interested in donating items to ShareHouse? Visit archacadiana.org/sharehouse to learn more, or call 337-399-2559, ext. 4. Dropoff donations are accepted Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays from 10-3, but will be closed for winter break from Dec. 23 to Jan. 3.