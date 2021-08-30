Second Harvest Food Bank in New Orleans and Lafayette, United Way of Acadiana and Catholic Charities of Acadiana are sponsoring a Food and Supply Drive that will start Friday and end Sept. 17. The drive is in response to damage from Hurricane Ida, which made landfall in Louisiana on Sunday.

In a prepared statement, the agencies said Monday the drive will collect food and supplies from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays starting Friday at 215 Pinhook Road in Lafayette. That’s the address by the United Way of Acadiana’s parking lot.

The drive will not occur on Labor Day.

“It is super important to connect to the generosity of the community with concrete ways for them to help,” Catholic Charities spokesman Ben Broussard said. “Disaster response organizations like ours need specific things to help restore people’s lives after a disaster like this.

“This is an easy way for folks to be a part of a true community response.”

The agencies are seeking non-perishable foods that include canned tuna, dried or canned beans, canned chili and soup, peanut butter, nuts, trail mix, canned vegetables, canned fruits and fruit cups, tomato sauce, dried fruits, low sugar/high fiber cereal, oatmeal, pasta, rice, grits, granola bars, healthy snacks and crackers.

Supplies that are sought include unused mops, buckets, paper towels/toilet paper, personal hygiene items, hand sanitizer, paper plates, disposable cutlery, tarps, floor scrapers, pry-bars, commercial trash bags, utility knives, clothesline/pins, laundry detergent, household cleaner, mosquito spray.

Requested personal items include toiletries (soap, deodorant, toothpaste, shampoo), school supplies, unused socks, unused underwear, feminine products, diapers (sizes 2-6).

Also requested is disposable personal protective equipment, including masks, gloves, tyvek suits and antibacterial wipes.

Please do not donate unlabeled cans, rusty cans, homemade food, glass containers, perishable food, clothing, open or used items and medicine.

Volunteers are needed for distribution. Register to volunteer at UnitedWayofAcadiana.org/volunteer.

For help, call 211 for resources and disaster assistance.