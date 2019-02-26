The New Iberia Police Department has identified the two suspects arrested in connection with a Saturday night shooting on Mississippi Street.
Police said 20-year-old Tresean Jones, Jr. and a 15-year-old juvenile were arrested on Saturday night following an investigation into the shooting.
During the investigation, police said they interviewed witnesses and obtained a search warrant for an apartment on Mississippi Street. At the apartment, they recovered several firearms.
One person was injured as a result of the shooting. Police said the victim was expected to recover.
Jones and the 15-year-old were booked on charges of attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of weapons. Jones was also charged with felon in possession of a firearm. Jones was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail. The 15-year-old was booked into the Lafayette Juvenile Detention Center.
Arrest warrants are being issued for five other suspects, according to the police department.
Two arrested in beating of resident during burglary
Two Eunice men have been arrested in connection with the Feb. 5 beating of a local resident.
Kalon Frank, 22, and Joshua Miller, 22, both of Eunice, were booked with simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, second degree battery, criminal trespassing and theft of a firearm, Eunice Chief Randy Fontenot said.
They were arrested in connection with an incident on West Vine, the chief said. A resident returned home at about midnight to find two men in his home. The burglars attacked him, and he was treated at a local hospital for his injuries, the chief said.
During the burglary, a .22 caliber rifle and a diamond ring were stolen, the chief said.
A tip made to St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers led to the recovery of the rifle and eventual arrest of the suspects, the chief said.