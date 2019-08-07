The Lafayette City-Parish Council may fast-track partial dredging of the Vermilion River using local money in an effort to reduce the frequency of homes flooding from heavy rainfall and tropical storms.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is responsible for dredging the waterway, but that process could take years. When it was dredged in the 1940s, the Vermilion was 100 feet wide and 9 feet deep, Greg Ellison of Congressman Clay Higgins' office said. It didn't flood until August of 2016 during three days of torrential rain that flooded hundreds of homes in Lafayette Parish.
Ellison said a Corps of Engineers representative told him last weekend if Lafayette wants to dredge "hot spots" on the Vermilion River using local funding the Corps would help acquire the needed federal permit.
One of those hot spots is at Rotary Point, John Chautin, district director with Higgins' office, said. His crude measurement showed the river at Rotary Point is only 3 to 4 feet deep because of silt accumulation.
The Corps, Ellison said, has no money for dredging at this time. It had the money, he said, but "got pushback" from Vermilion Parish officials concerned that dredging the river may harm them downstream.
A Corps study is underway and should be finished by December to determine if and where the river should be dredged, Ellison said. He suggested Lafayette begin the permitting process in the meantime.
It could cost $5 million to dredge the hot spots on the river, Ellison said, and as much as $50 million to dredge the entire river. Louisiana is expecting $1.2 billion from the federal government via the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, to be administered by several state agencies, including community development and the Department of Transportation and Development, he said
Ellison suggested the council let it be known to state officials that Lafayette wants $25 to 50 million of that to dredge the river.
"I believe dredging hot spots is going to help your constituents much quicker than if we wait on the corps," Chautin said.
Councilwoman Nanette Cook said she may add funding to Lafayette's proposed 2019-20 budget to dredge hot spots on the Vermilion River. The council meets Thursday to review the public works capital budget, so that discussion and change may take place at that time.
The city of Lafayette has $50 million in its general fund but the parish has only $100,000 in its general fund, Lorrie Toups, chief financial officer, said.
"City tax dollars must be spent to the benefit of city taxpayers," she said.
Council Chairman Jared Bellard suggested a parishwide tax may be needed to pay for dredging outside the city of Lafayette.
But the administration already is looking at using city money for projects outside the city limits. The budget proposed by Mayor-President Joel Robideaux calls for transferring money from three road projects, at least two of them in the city of Lafayette, to drainage projects inside and outside the city.
In a July email, Robideaux said the money from road projects in the city would have to be spent on drainage projects "that clearly benefit citizens of the city of Lafayette." That does not mean, he said, that the drainage projects have to stop at the city limits "if continuing it on results in relief to city residents."
Councilwoman Liz Hebert is working with Ellison and council staff to draft a resolution offering support for dredging the Vermilion River and for taking steps necessary to lower the water level in the river prior to anticipated heavy rainfall events such as tropical storms.
The Teche-Vermilion Fresh Water District, days before Hurricane Barry sent storm surge and rainfall across Acadiana in July, stopped pumping fresh water from Bayou Courtableau into Bayou Teche and the Vermilion River, which lowered the water levels, allowing the channels to handle the storm's water. The move, the brainchild of a handful of residents including Harold Schoeffler and Dave Dixon, was successful.