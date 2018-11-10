LAFAYETTE — If you’re a veteran in the movies and you need legal help, you get Tom Cruise in "A Few Good Men." In real life, you could get an attorney like Greg Saloom, who’s actually seen a courtroom.
That’s if you’re lucky.
Saloom, who retired after 22 years as Army Judge Advocate Corps officer, helps all branches of active duty military, veterans, retirees, National Guard and Reserve. And, if he can’t do it, he knows who can.
“I help any who come to me, and I’ll let them know if I have to charge. It’s not really a free state service,” he said with a laugh. “Child support isn’t easy to do free. But I’ll refer to others who are considerate of veterans.”
Saloom said he spends more time doing general consultation about Louisiana law, but he also does criminal defense.
“One problem is there’s not many military courts in Louisiana," he said. "Veterans get no special treatment, but there are other issues.”
He cited a combat pilot who was pulled over.
“The officer asked if he was drinking. He would have lost his combat flight status,” Saloom said. “And if a soldier is convicted of domestic battery, the Lautenberg Amendment forbids carrying a weapon. The soldier then becomes nondeployable.”
Saloom said he wishes there was a bigger network of legal help. The Veterans Administration, he said, is not conducive to having lawyers litigate it.
“That’s a big need, helping soldiers process their claims, legally and medically," he said. "That’s what you read about. … We shouldn’t have to beg attorneys to help veterans even though most are willing to do it. Louisiana has a high veteran status. There’s a need for it.”
Saloom said giving without getting anything in return is a legacy from his father, Judge Kaliste Saloom.
Some free advice on routine matters of law comes from Veterans Counsel on Call, a program spearheaded by assistant public defender Cristie Gibbens, of the Federal Bar Association. Through it, attorneys volunteer their time to help.
“The FBA has done it (Counsel on Call) one time so far, and we’re planning another this winter or next year in 2019. We’re still figuring that out, but our goal is quarterly," Gibbens said. "Different chapters do different things, and I thought this was something our relatively small legal community could do.
“It was a great success.”
Doug Truxillo, of Onebane Law Firm, was one of the six lawyers who lined up to help for 90 minutes.
“The goal is to reach out and help them since they’ve helped us," Truxillo said. "It’s a payback.”
The general legal problems, he said, ranged from property titles to custody, probate to some federal programs. Criminal cases are excluded.
"A couple had specific veteran issues, but we only have 15-20 minutes (with each),” Truxillo said.
Veterans, who preregistered for the session, included a broad mix of men, women and minorities, and ranged from people in their late 20s to early senior citizens.
"It’s a fantastic public service," he said. "I just wish more would take advantage.”
Legal advice
JAG Officer Greg Saloom offered this advice to those in the military and post service:
- Keep copies of all your medical and legal records.
- Make sure before you leave the service that you have a will and power of attorney.
- Keep a physical copy of your personnel file, even if its uploaded in internet records.
- File a disability claim as soon as possible.