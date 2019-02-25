Chitimacha Tribal Police shut down a meth lab and arrested three people last week, according to Chief Hal Hutchinson.
Officers were questioning three people in connection with a narcotics investigation, the chief said. The Chitimacha K-9 Narcotics Unit was deployed during the investigation, and K-9 Dozer alerted on the vehicle they were riding in.
Candace Bourque, 34, of Lafayette, was booked with creation or operation of a clandestine laboratory for the unlawful manufacture of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of a legend drug without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule I (Marijuana), possession with intent to distribute schedule II (Methamphetamine), and a fugitive warrant from Harrison County, Mississippi, for receiving, possessing, retaining stolen property.
Bryston Ezernack, 18, of New Iberia, was booked with creation or operation of a clandestine laboratory for the unlawful manufacture of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of a legend drug without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule I (Marijuana), possession with intent to distribute schedule II (Methamphetamine), and transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses.
Norman Fred, 37, of Broussard, was booked with creation or operation of a clandestine laboratory for the unlawful manufacture of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of a legend drug without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of schedule I (Marijuana), and possession with intent to distribute schedule II (Methamphetamine).
Morgan City Police ID body found in May
With the help of the FACES Lab, Morgan City Police have identified the body they found in May.
Kerry A. Lucas, 57, of Morgan City, was last seen by his family on May 10, 2018. Thru a facial reconstruction and DNA analysis and comparisons, the body found near David Drive later that month has been identified as Lucas, a spokesman said.
The body was found May 22 by a worker in a wooded area near David Drive. A positive identification of the body couldn’t be made, and an autopsy found no evidence of trauma or foul play.
Morgan City Police investigators sought assistance from the Forensic Anthropology and Computer Enhancement Services (FACES) Lab at LSU to assist in making a positive identification, the spokesman said.
Although there were no signs of foul play or trauma, and due to the condition of the remains, the death was classified as undetermined, the spokesman said.
If anyone has any information regarding this incident or had contact with Kerry A. Lucas between May 10 and May 22, 2018, they are asked to please contact the Morgan City Police Department Detectives Division at (985) 380-4605.