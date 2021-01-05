New coronavirus cases once again appear to be spiraling in the seven-parish Acadiana region.
The seven-day caseload on Tuesday increased 120% since Dec. 29, more than triple the increase in test volume. While data reporting over holidays is prone to anomalies, increases in the rolling weekly caseload have dwarfed test volumes in three days of reporting this week at rates similar to what was seen in July and November.
Since Dec. 29, 12.9% of newly reported tests over seven days resulted in new cases. That represented a rare five-point increase since the same day the previous week, and it was the highest mark seen in Region 4 since July 13.
Rebounding COVID-19 hospitalizations in the seven-parish region provided further evidence of a reinvigorated outbreak. Week-over-week increases in hospitalizations had stretched for seven straight days after slow-but-steady declines through most of the second half of December.
With 216 inpatients as of Jan. 4, the most recent date available, the number of inpatients was still below the fall-winter peak of 226 on Dec. 2, and far below the July peak of more than 300.
But the early December hospitalization peak built up over a period of about four weeks, starting from a much lower point than the most recent increases. The number of inpatients on Nov. 2 — one month before the most recent peak — was 58. The low mark for December was 172 on the day after Christmas.
The gradual easing of the Region 4 fall infection spike appeared to reverse in the days before Christmas, with increased case-to-test rates reported in six of seven parishes as of Dec. 23, according to the state’s weekly “date of test” report on Dec. 30.
The region’s largest parish, Lafayette, was the lone Region 4 parish with a steady — albeit still high — case-to-test rate. But that appears likely to change in the next weekly report on Wednesday, which will show test results allocated by test date through Dec. 30.
Lafayette’s seven-day caseload on Tuesday was more than double what it was on Dec. 29, exceeding 1,000 for the first time since mid-July.