Just when you thought you were safe.
So you managed to dodge the mirts (men’s skirts) last fall, but now the murses (men’s purses) are coming at you. And, it appears now’s the time to get that beach bod back in shape.
Although men tend to stand against the tide even when it’s not turning back, there’s plenty swimming out there in the fashion surf to prompt caution. Perhaps men are less willing to dive in when it comes to wardrobe or they care what the other guys will think, who’s to say? If you’re a man set on making fashion waves this year, here’s what you’ll will be choosing or refusing in 2020:
Monochromatic suits: And not black ones, either. Other colors. Like pastels. The pants, jacket, shirt, tie, etc. are all the same color.
Sheer tops: This is where it gets dangerous. Not for corporate, these are designed to show off your tattoos or whatever else you have going on.
Shirtless suits: This is just what it says — a suit with nothing but chest cleavage.
Vests: Also just what it says, still without a shirt.
Leather jackets (and not the motorcycle kind): Just a plain leather jacket, no more ride-or-die. Where’s the fun in this? Takes the bad boy out of everybody.
Tie dye: Yours is not to reason why, yours is but to tie or dye. Designers are stuck at Woodstock. If you’re old enough to have gone, you’re too old for this.
Crossbody bags: A man purse. Wear these high up on your waist and across your chest like a bandolier, one of those ammunition belts.
Do not put bullets in it.
Patricia Gannon covers society for The Acadiana Advocate. She can be reached at Fete@theadvocate.com.
Attakapas Ball
Nothing but dapper gentlemen here. The Krewe of Attakapas held its annual ball and tableau at the Frem Boustany Convention Center. Indian maids were fully masked and ready to go, King Lacassine Mike Remondet was donning his royal raiment, and Her Majesty must not be revealed — that’s the rule. Looking good were Brian Blanchard, past King Ed Abell, Don Burts and the swag bags, better than those at the Oscars. The Krewe of Attakapas was the first women's Mardi Gras Krewe in Lafayette, founded in 1968 as a mystic organization to honor men of the community who had devoted their time and talents to Mardi Gras.
Give My Regards to Broadway
This was quite a show, including the host’s light-up sneakers. Don and Tish Johnson hosted Stage Backers at their Kings Road home for an evening of fundraising, Broadway tunes and cocktails. There was standing-room-only as Holden Greene performed selections from "Les Miserables," "Hamilton" and "The Little Mermaid." Michele Colon chose “All that Jazz” and Miguel Ochoa did his famous “Cellophane,” while Allison Brandon sang “Don’t Rain on My Parade,” all accompanied by Kurt Boudreaux. Among the heavy hitters that night were Dr. Jay Culotta, Jeanie Rush, Dr. Patricia Cran, Stuart Burgess and Ande Hakeman, who marked her relatives safe from the Australian bush fires. Stage Backers is a nonprofit that helps fund local theater productions.
Exhibition Opening
The Hilliard Art Museum held its spring opening, the better to showcase “Bout it, ‘Bout it” and “Box City" exhibits. VIP members gathered late afternoon for some Bread & Circus provisions and Dripping Springs Vodka, also to meet Vitus Shell and NOLA artist Robert C. Tannen. Julie Williams played her mellow music, and among the cognoscenti were artist Dirk Guidry, Kathryn Scurlock and Penny Edwards. As for Robert Tannen, we love a smooth talker.