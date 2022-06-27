A 16-year-old has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy near downtown Lafayette last week, police said Monday.
The boy, of Lafayette, was arrested and booked on one count of second degree murder, the Lafayette Police Department said in a press release.
Police were called to a report of a shooting on Tuesday, June 21, in the 800 block of S. Sterling Street around 10:40 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive 15-year-old who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
His identity was not shared by police.