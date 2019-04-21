A Cade man died Saturday from a gunshot wound suffered during an early morning home invasion in St. Martinville.
Justin Primeaux, 23, of Cade, was transported to a local hospital Saturday morning in critical condition where he later died from his injury, Major Ginny Higgins, spokeswoman for the St. Martin Sheriff's Office, said in a release.
St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s deputies found Primeaux suffering from a gunshot wound inside a residence in the 1000 block of Vieux Jacquet Road around 4 a.m. Saturday, according to the news release.
Investigators are searching for two suspects, who are described as short, stocky black males wearing black bandannas.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-394-3071 or St. Martin Crime Stoppers at 337-441-3030. You can also contact investigators via private messenger on the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
The investigation remains ongoing and no further information is available at this time.