Attention, cupcake lovers! It's the last week to get your fill of Festival Punch cupcakes.
Sophi P. Cakes will close its doors forever after regular business on Saturday.
Owners Jennifer and Dustin Melancon announced March 1 that they would close their beloved cupcake shop to pursue other opportunities. Instead of closing spontaneously, the Melancons broke the news to their employees and launched a flavor farewell tour during their final weeks in business so customers could say goodbye to their favorites.
"Lafayette has been so good to us," Jennifer Melancon said during a February interview. "They grew us out of nothing, so we're going to give people the opportunity to say goodbye with a farewell flavor tour."
Over the past nine years, Melancon has seen the natural progression of life through the lens of her cupcakes as she created special treats for people celebrating engagements, pregnancies and birthdays.
Two recent events — a milestone anniversary and the untimely death of a friend — pushed the Melancons to the bittersweet decision to close the bakery. They plan to spend more time traveling after closing this chapter of their lives.
Sophi P. Cakes is at 3209 Johnston St. in Lafayette. Learn more about the bakery by visiting facebook.com/SophiPCakes or calling 337-456-5582.