One person died after being shot in Broussard early Tuesday morning, the Broussard Police Department said in a press release. Officers responded to a call about a reported shooting on the 100 block of Ridgeview Drive around 12:36 a.m. Tuesday.
Upon their arrival, they learned that a male subject was shot and later succumbed to his injuries, police said. An investigation is ongoing and details are limited.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Broussard Police Department at 337-837-6259 or Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS.