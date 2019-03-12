A fractured back won't keep Youngsville Police Chief Rickey Boudreaux from riding his motorcycle again.
Boudreaux had surgery Tuesday at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital to repair a vertebrae he fractured after losing control of his police motorcycle March 3. The police chief was on his way to assist with the Church Point Mardi Gras Parade at the time of the crash.
"As soon as my bike is repaired, I'm getting back on it," Boudreaux said as he was wheeled out of the hospital Tuesday afternoon. "They said I could resume my normal activity today."
This isn't the first time he's been involved in a motorcycle wreck, but it is the first time he's been injured in one.
Boudreaux has been overwhelmed by the well wishes he's gotten from the community.
"It's come from all over — Church Point, Carencro, Scott, everywhere," he said. "I'm starting to think people might like me a little bit."
Boudreaux plans to resume his normal duties immediately, starting with Wednesday morning's community coffee event with Youngsville Mayor Ken Ritter. The monthly event happens from 8 to 10 a.m. the second Wednesday of the month at the McDonald's at 2814 E. Milton Ave. in Youngsville.
"Thanks for all the prayers," Boudreaux said. "They obviously worked for me to be able to walk the same day as the surgery. It's been a blessing."