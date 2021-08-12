Festivals Acadiens et Créoles is the latest victim of the COVID-19 resurgence.

The festival’s leadership announced Thursday it will not proceed with its 2021 festival scheduled for Oct. 8-10.

Patrick Mould, the festival’s vice president of programming and development, said in an interview the festival’s board of directors made the decision to postpone Wednesday night after reviewing regional and state data of the fourth COVID-19 surge.

Mould said looking at the current trends, and the past trajectory of COVID-19 waves in the state, they felt there wasn’t enough time to ensure COVID-19 infections would decline to a safe threshold before the festival. At least one board member also spoke with local healthcare officials to get insight on the strain on healthcare resources, he said.

With the festival being a family environment, and children under 12 still ineligible to receive available COVID-19 vaccinations, the board didn’t want to put the community at risk, he said.

“We didn’t want to have a live event that would become a superspreader. We just didn’t want that on our conscience,” Mould said. “Our main concern was keeping people safe. We wanted to do what was responsible and what would keep our audience safe. We don’t want anything bad to happen to any of our audience members, or any of our musicians who participate.”

Instead, the festival will be moved to March 18-20 at Girard Park in Lafayette.

Mould said they batted around the idea of making a tentative move to November, with the aim of giving themselves 30 days, or until early September, to make a final call on whether they’d cancel or postpone for a longer period. The directors ultimately decided out-of-town festival goers deserved more time to make travel plans and a March event fit all needs best, he said.

The programming and development leader said rescheduling the 2021 festival to March won’t disrupt plans for Festivals Acadiens et Créoles’ 2022 celebration. The March date gives space for both events to be successful and appreciated, while also respecting other springtime festivals, namely Festival International de Louisiane.

Mould said though Festivals Acadiens et Créoles went virtual in 2020, a virtual festival wasn’t in the mix this year.

“It’s just a different skill set that you need and we just didn’t want to go through that again. We lost money on the virtual edition last year. Which was fine because we looked at the virtual edition almost like a placeholder,” he said.

“People were genuinely excited that there was a potential for us to have a festival but with this latest surge the handwriting was on the wall, really. We were just trying to hold out hope that we could’ve had it in October,” Mould said.

One of the main goals of hosting the event in-person was supporting the musicians, vendors and restaurateurs who’ve been hit hard by closures and event cancellations over the last 18 months of the pandemic, Mould said. The festival is coordinating with those partners to plan for the postponement

Mould said the festival’s team plans to coordinate with health officials to determine the best safety and mitigation measures for the planned March event.

The Delcambre Shrimp Festival, Scott Boudin Festival and Carencro's Glow in the Cro previously announced their fall events are either canceled or delayed due to the pandemic.

The annual Louisiana Sugar Cane Festival in New Iberia, meanwhile, is still scheduled for Sept. 23-26, the festival association announced Thursday.

The association stated in a press release they intend to follow guidelines and mandates by the State Fire Marshal and Gov. John Bel Edwards and don't plan to cancel the event unless mandated by state guidelines.