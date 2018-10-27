When you put out those fake spiders for Halloween, give some thought to real ones. Scientists have recently suggested that climate change has compounded other human errors to produce a bug apocalypse. Coming on the heels of the United Nations' report that says the earth has a decade left to get itself in order, this should bug you.
Flying insect populations are diminishing in a scary way, with some studies reporting a decrease in bug biomass of nearly 50 percent. And while that may delight those who dislike creepy crawlers, it’s no cause for celebration.
Why? Because the world is set up like this: The ankle bone’s connected to the leg bone, the leg bone’s connected to the thigh bone, the thigh bone’s connected to the hip bone, etc., on up to the head bone where humans are and have been true boneheads.
Over a third of the world’s plant crops require interaction with bees, wasps and other tiny creatures. Certain species will go extinct without pollinators, something that will kick back on humans in a most unpleasant way.
Nor is this a job for the bespectacled guy in the lab coat to solve. It’s yours. Habitat destruction via society-manicured lawns and landscapes is a factor. Begin by planting an insect conservation garden with native plants that flower throughout the year. I turned my flower beds over to bugs and blue mistflower some months ago and can guarantee that the ecosystem works — if you let it.
And while I have no need to spray — wasps and spiders, nature’s SWAT teams, do their job while lizards and birds do the rest — I do use modern technology on rats and fleas.
Nobody wants bubonic plague in the backyard.
Patricia Gannon covers society for The Acadiana Advocate. She can be reached at Fete@theadvocate.com.
Big Wigs
It may be a small world, but it was big wigs as Drs. Perri Prellop and Jonathan Thompson tended bar at The Grouse Room on behalf of breast cancer and Susan G. Komen. Both were outstanding in their pink headpieces — Thompson could easily have fronted for an 1980s hair band while Prellop could play a doctor on TV — and competed cheerfully for a good cause. The good doctors got a crash course in drink dos and don’ts, a good time was had by all, and Oncologics can be proud.
Cruisin’
True Mardi Gras. The Mystic Krewe of Apollo announced its royalty twofold, once at a private pre-party and again at River Oaks. Apollo is cruising the high seas this year, and an ice sculpture of a cruise ship amid birds of paradise, anthuriums and sea shells set the tone while ball Captain Michael Perioux, Ben Boudreaux and Kevin Doerr welcomed guests with leis at the door. Misruling over some genuine French Quarter Carnival in 2019 will be King Apollo XLIII Adam Trahan, Queen Apollo XLIII Blake Carriere, Miss Apollo Jazlyn Monea and Mr. Apollo Bentley Black. A bit naughty — whoops, we mean nautical — were royal spouse Deven Carriere, Kim Veillon, Marty Thibodeaux, Ted Viator, Gerald Robidaux and, of course, Jimmy Poole, without whom there is no Mardi Gras.
Awards Banquet
River Oaks hosted the Lafayette Democratic Party for its Lifetime Achievement Awards Banquet, an occasion that honors Democrats whose lifeworks have contributed greatly to their party and community. Shawn Wilson, secretary of the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, went home with the Kathleen Blanco Leadership Award, and other outstanding Dems included Patrice Melnick, Glenn Armentor, Wallace Senegal and youngest party member Lailah Arceneaux. Looking pretty outstanding themselves were Sen. Gerald Boudreaux and the missus, Mike Neustrom, Rhonda Gleason and Chip and Jennifer Jackson. Former Gov. Edwin W. Edwards spoke, and it doesn’t get any more outstanding than that. He's still got that charm.
Block Party
Claudia Lyles and Melissa Marcotte co-hosted neighbors for cul-de-sac meet 'n' greet in the Stone Road Subdivision. Special guests included Lafayette Police Department's finest Vaughn Burris and District 7 City-Parish Councilwoman Nanette Cook, who doled out tips on Stone Road’s new Neighborhood Watch initiative and said to stay in touch, as they are partners in maintaining a great neighborhood and residents’ voice with the city. Your tax dollars at work in a good way.
Taking Care of Business
And that they did, at the Women Who Mean Business Awards hosted by River Oaks. Eight honorees were recognized for their impact and acumen, and those taking that long walk to the podium were Designing Woman Maureen Dugas Foster, Abbeville Building & Loan’s Theresa LeBoeuf, Dr. Deiadra Garrett, Travel Machine’s Maegan Sonnier, Anna Olivier, of Jim Olivier Family Companies, Crowley Principal Paula Cutrer, Catholic Charities Kimberly Boudreaux and SLCC’s Natalie Harder.