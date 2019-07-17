Mark Pope, a former Lafayette Consolidated Government employee, has announced his candidacy for the Lafayette City Council District 1 seat.
In making his announcement, Pope wrote, "I see an urgent need to change the City Council, which makes decisions affecting our government and our lives. The current council is dysfunctional. They do not study the complex issues they're voting on. They don't ask tough questions. They are too easily swayed to vote 'yes' on projects and programs which expand our government and run up the cost of living in Lafayette."
Pope worked 27 years in LCG's environmental division, retiring in September 2016. He described himself as "not your typical government employee."
"I solved complex problems for 15,000 residents," he wrote. "I will govern with the same passion, pride in what I do and knack for streamlining government and getting things done."
In his last 11 years with LCG, Pope said, he worked as environmental manager, streamlining the budget, eliminating unnecessary and vacant positions, improving customer service and initiating a household chemical collection project in 1992 that's still in place.
If elected to the council, Pope wrote that he will "encourage" the downsizing of local government through attrition and push the council to lower property taxes that bring in too much money and move the excess property taxes to areas he believes local government should be focused on, basic services such as drainage, roads, bridges, and police and fire protection.
Policies coming out of city hall in recent years don't match the area's conservative attitude, resulting in the growth of government and wasteful, unnecessary programs, he wrote.
Pope criticized the City-Parish Council for dragging its feet before killing a proposal under consideration in 2018 by Mayor-President Joel Robideaux for an outside company to operate and manage Lafayette Utilities System. Pope also criticized officials for spending $1.2 million for a Philadelphia company to write a new Plan Lafayette program that he describes as big government with "massive government overreach and regulations."
Qualifying for the new five-person City Council is Aug. 6-8. The primary election is Oct. 12. The general election is Nov. 16.