A woman approached me recently with “I know you, we’ve met. You’re the one who encountered the other side.”
True, just not how I’m usually greeted. Twenty years ago, à la Ghost Adventures and Paranormal Survivors, I went a-ghosting for real at the Myrtles Plantation in St. Francisville. Some readers are still haunted by the story.
The assignment was for The Times, then a thriving alternative weekly, and it made the cover. I took a male reporter with me and my daughter, who had recently reached the age requirement (ghosts have rules), and we followed protocols for the paranormal: No previous interviews with staff or the owners, and we stayed alone on the property.
We needn’t have worried as the house was active. My daughter slept alone in a separate room, just not for very long. The Confederate soldier who reportedly died there of his wounds clearly remembered corporeal females and was thrilled to see one — his cold caress sent her running out on the landing where his dismay at her retreat — a long, agonizing sigh — was palpable.
Orbs in our photographs and a picture of mischievous childish mists shimmying up the lamp post (that one made the cover), the sound of other-worldly shuffling and card games, the male reporter feeling “watched” as he went to the car, are all frequently documented paranormal experiences. The house treated us to all of them, including a few tricks — light suddenly underneath the door in the dark of night, parts of the house inexplicably unlocked that the owners said weren’t open to the public and the sudden cessation of spirit activity at dawn.
The trip taught me two things. One, there is “light on the other side of the door,” metaphorically speaking. Nothing is final. We are not these fragile bodies.
And two, men do not get up at night and investigate.
Patricia Gannon covers society for the Acadiana Advocate. She can be reached at Fete@theadvocate.com.
Wicked Fun
This was the night to go to the celebrity ball. The University of Louisiana at Lafayette College of the Arts held their annual Beaux Arts Ball at the student union. The theme was Heroes, Villains and Sidekicks as the college showcased its art while raising money for scholarships, faculty development, recruitment and exhibitions. Professor Alan Jones was this year’s honoree. “He was a painting professor and influenced a lot of artists over the years,” said Michael McClure. “The more we can say about him, the better.” There was much to say about the faculty and guests also, including Jacqueline “Bride of Frankenstein” Johansson, Batman Bruce Wade — his real name, not a typo — evil Ursula Emery McClure and Gordon Brooks, aka Indiana Jones. “I wanted to bring snakes for the table but the centerpieces were so nice,” said Brooks. Hospitality was provided by UL instructor Lisa K. Bowles and her students, with music by Big Band UL Jazz Ensemble.
Tour de Vin
Social Southern Table & Bar hosted the Lafayette Parish Medical Society Alliance for its annual Tour de Vin. There was Champagne curbside prior to the dinner with wine pairings, and a treasure trove of jewelry courtesy of Dianna Rae. “The exciting thing is, we’re giving a custom opal and diamond necklace,” said Rae. “And donating a portion of each sale to the Medical Society.” The mint tourmaline won the Jewelers of America Design Competition, the aquamarine dinner ring couldn’t have lasted the evening, and enjoying the evening’s sparkle were Dr. Steve and Martha Abshire, Jeff High, Fête fave Kevin Ste. Marie and designer Romey Roe. Proceeds from the evening fund a scholarship for an area medical student.
Something Wicked
No one decorates like Gretchen Stewart, who treated her sewing circle to a seasonal luncheon at her Bendel Gardens home. Not an inch was left bare of skulls and spiders including the flower beds, stocked with skeleton flamingos, and guests dressed accordingly. The table was fit for the Addams Family. There was Champagne, Rick Stewart showed pictures of his recent Kurdistan ibex hunt, where it seems the scariest part was 10 hours a day in a Chinese saddle. What we loved: that Betty Billeaud crochets afghans for Hospice of Acadiana.
Boots & Broadway
The Friends of Music welcomed guests to The Warehouse with Champagne and shots, the better to showcase its fundraiser, Boots, Broadway & the Sounds of America. Indoors all was red, white and blue plus some killer boots on parade, not the least of which was Margaret Ruffin’s Skagway Alaska pair and Carolyn French’s Old Gringos. This event has grown, and there was serious jewelry both on and off the silent auction line, noticeably Betty Saunier’s fleur de lis bracelet. Getting their outlaw on were Dean and Mona Broussard, Joe Heggie, jackeroo Ande Hakeman, Roger Waggoner, concert pianist Chan Kiat Lim, School of Music’s Jonathan Kelp and Shawn Roy, Judy and Bob Dunn, third-generation lawyer Tyler Rush and Caroline Harmon. Proceeds benefit the UL Lafayette School of Music and Performing Arts, whose students provided the evening's entertainment.
For He’s a Jolly Good Fellow
Jack Martin turned 100 at the Petroleum Club, making him the club’s oldest member. Feted by family with a celebratory luncheon, the centenarian said his secret to a long life was that he didn’t have one. “Just get lucky once in a while,” said Martin. Well-wisher Joseph Billeaud begged to differ. “He was in WWII and survived the war. He didn’t let the Japanese get him,” Billeaud said with a laugh. “That’s his secret.” Among the many in a long receiving were Frank Randol, Judy Kennedy and Wes Castille.