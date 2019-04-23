A Carencro man who won $2 million last year through the Louisiana Lottery Powerball will be the subject of an episode of HGTV's "My Lottery Dream Home" this week.
The episode featuring Anthony Colligan, 58, is called "Lucky in Lafayette" and will air at 8 p.m. Friday. The reality TV series features average Americans who recently won the lottery as they shop for not-so-average homes.
"This Louisiana man was homeless and crashing on his son's couch when he won $2 Million!" reads the episode description online. "Now David Bromstad is helping the lucky overnight millionaire find the perfect property in Lafayette where he can party with his family and enjoy his fortunes."
Colligan, who spent Mardi Gras weekend looking for a house with Bromstad, described life before winning the lottery a bit less dramatically during a March interview with The Acadiana Advocate. But Colligan said the experience of shopping for his dream home was more than he could have hoped for.
"This was my first time hanging out with a celebrity, and it was a blast," Colligan said in March. "It was good therapy for me, real good therapy for me. Because winning the lottery didn't change me, but it changed the people around me."
In addition to house hunting, the HGTV crew attended a Lafayette Mardi Gras parade, took a swamp tour at Atchafalaya Basin Landing and Swamp Tours in Henderson and tried boiled crawfish at Crawfish Time on Ridge.
Bromstad said he even sent the crew off with a Cajun care package filled with boudin, cracklins and stuffed chickens.
"My time with David was great," Colligan said. "Look, I haven't laughed and met genuine, good people like that in a long time. David was hilarious. Everything that comes out of his mouth is just funny. He's just real good people."
Catch the episode at 8 p.m. Friday on HGTV, channel 54 on Cox Communications or channel 75 on LUS Fiber. A repeat of the episode will also air at 11 p.m. Friday.