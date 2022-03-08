One Acadiana legislator was among a handful of lawmakers — all Democrats — who were called out by several Black civil rights and voting rights organizations for voting with Republicans on a redistricting proposal that did not add more minority-majority districts.
Representatives of Black Voters Matter and a coalition of local and statewide civil and voting rights groups said they want explanations about why they voted to approve the redrawn maps despite opposition from the Black community during a virtual news conference Tuesday. They are also pressing Gov. John Bel Edwards to veto redrawn political maps, including congressional and state House maps that don't add Black minority-majority districts.
Rep. Marcus Bryant, D-New Iberia, was among those identified.
The proposal would almost guarantee Republicans retain control of Louisiana's legislature and congressional delegation. Democrats in both state houses decried the maps for failing to add Black minority-majority districts in the state Senate and House and Congress despite the Black population making up nearly one-third of the state's population.
Edwards has until Monday to either veto the bills or allow them to proceed without his signature.
Bryant told The Acadiana Advocate Tuesday afternoon he will support the governor if he vetoes the maps. Bryant said he voted against that congressional map but voted for the bill redrawing state House districts, including his own.
"I didn’t vote with a party. I just voted for a bill," he said. "I voted for the House bill. I thought it was a good bill. I voted against the congressional bill because I didn’t think it was a good bill."
The maps are based on the 2020 U.S. Census and would be used for elections of state legislators and Congress members for the next decade. At the capitol, opponents of the Congressional map said the state should have two minority-majority seats out of its six since the a third of the state's population is Black.
"We don't understand why six state officials supported this unfair map," Breka Peoples of People's Promise, said Tuesday. "The Black community deserves another Black congressional seat."
The goal of the coalition of groups, she said, is to hold the six Black legislators accountable and convince Edwards to veto "these racist maps."
Lafayette resident Chris Williams of the United Ballot PAC, recounted testifying before the legislature about the maps.
"We engaged what I would describe as a silence that was just disheartening," Williams said. "We were heard, but we weren't listened to."
Williams said groups in the coalition are reaching out to the six legislators to find out why they voted as they did. He wants to know how Bryant and the other five will vote if Edwards vetoes the maps and the legislature votes in an attempt to override the veto.
"Will he stand with the people he represents or will he double down?" Williams asked.
The number of House districts are not proportionate to the population, Bryant said. The state population is 33-34% Black, but Black minority-majority districts don't make up 33-34% of the districts.
Bryant said he voted for the House map because other legislators worked with him to preserve his district as a Black minority-majority district after it lost population over the last 10 years. Under the new map, his district will gain Jeanerette, Loreauville, Parks, St. Martinville and Grand Marais.
"It's giving a lot of people that look like me representation," Bryant said.