Lafayette Consolidated Government is set to kick off its stimulus-funded emergency rent and utility assistance program, after spending more than a month ironing out details.
As of April 1, low-income renters who can demonstrate COVID-19-related financial impacts will be eligible to receive up to 12 months of overdue rent and utility payments, and as many as three months of future payments.
Eligibility is restricted to applicants whose annual income does not exceed 80% of the Lafayette Parish median, which would mean income caps of $36,550 for individuals or $52,150 for four-person households, according to 2020 figures.
Officials did not specify exact salary maximums when announcing the program on Tuesday.
Assistance is available to anyone who lives in Lafayette Parish, including in municipalities other than the City of Lafayette. Payments will be made directly to landlords and utility companies.
Rent payments are limited to fair market rent values in Lafayette, as determined by the federal government, but participating landlords must agree to forgive amounts beyond those rates.
The current fair market values in Lafayette are: $634 per month for a studio; $790 for one bedroom; $901 per month for two bedrooms; $1,200 for three bedrooms; $1,363 for four bedrooms.
Participating landlords also must agree to forgive late fees, penalties, interest and other costs, and to not evict tenants for up to 90 days after assistance expires. That does not include evictions for damage or lease violations not related to rental payments.
The mayor-president, Josh Guillory, said Tuesday it is not clear what will happen if landlords refuse to participate after tenants are approved.
“I would encourage landlords to participate in this program and find relief for your tenants. Everybody wins with this approach,” Guillory said.
Eligible applicants may apply through Catholic Charities of Acadiana or SMILE Community Action Agency, which are administering the Lafayette Emergency Assistance Program on behalf of the city-parish.
The city-parish received $7.3 million for rental and utility assistance from the December package. There is no target for the number of people that might help, or for splitting the money between rent and utility payments.
“It’s hard to determine how many people need rental assistance, how many people need utilities,” said Hollis Conway, director of community development and recreation. “We can’t afford to wait to start any program when the need is so great. You start the program, you get the data, you make the adjustments you need to help as many people as you can.”
Though not a perfect needs comparison, rental assistance calls to the 211 social service referral line outnumbered those for utility payments more than 2-1 in the first quarter of this year, according to data provided by 232-Help, the organization that operates the line.
SMILE already provides more than $1 million in utility assistance through the state’s Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, and the Lafayette Utilities System runs its own assistance program.
The SMILE executive director, Craig Matthews, said the existing funding for utilities will be used first when possible.
“Our objective collectively is to route recipients to (LIHEAP) first, so that the bulk of the (new stimulus) funds can be reserved for rental assistance,” Matthews said.
To apply for assistance through the Lafayette Emergency Assistance Program, visit www.catholiccharitiesacadiana.org or www.smilecaa.org.