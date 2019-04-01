A Monday afternoon crash in the 2600 block of Johnston Street near College Road had traffic limited to one lane in both directions just before the 5 o'clock rush hour.
Seven vehicles were involved in the wreck, which occurred after an unidentified driver allegedly ran a stop sign at the intersection of Amaryllis Drive and Johnston Street, according to Cpl. Bridgette Dugas, spokeswoman for the Lafayette Police Department.
One person was transported from the scene to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries, Dugas said.
Lafayette police, sheriff's deputies, firefighters and paramedics responded to the crash, which was reported at 3:32 p.m.
The scene of the wreck was still being cleared from Johnston Street at 4:45 p.m. Monday.