Ricardo L. Estevez, a 53-year-old man from Weston, Florida, had to be surprised when on Feb. 8, he saw the police approaching him because a sheriff’s office in Louisiana had issued a warrant for his arrest related to a contractor fraud case.
He had his reasons. The officers were simply arresting the wrong man. And on Tuesday, a week after the warrant was issued, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso admitted the mistake made by one of his detectives, who issued the incorrect warrant.
“Although I know an apology will not fix this issue, I am sincerely sorry this happened to Mr. Estevez,” Sheriff Tony Moncuso said in a press statement. “He was arrested for a crime in Louisiana in which he had no part of. Once we learned this occurred, we made every effort to get him out of jail as quickly as possible.”
A mistake like this should not happen, Mancuso said. “We are professionals, and it is our responsibility to do our due diligence to check and make sure this type of information is correct prior to issue a warrant,” he said. Mancuso reassured that an internal verification will be made "to see how this mistake was made and what changes need to take place to ensure this does not occur again.”
The investigation of the contractor fraud case is ongoing.