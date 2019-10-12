Gentlemen, we hate to be the bearer of bad tidings, but what’s sauce for the goose is sauce for the gander. Besides, someone must tell you you’re in for a spin. The ladies just have to worry about leopard and layers, while you — well, let’s just get to it. According to British GQ, it’s a long way to Tipperary, so to speak.
Harry Potter Scarves: Massively oversized and loosely flung à la Harry Potter. We don’t know what crusty-come-cozy means, you’re on your own there.
Duffle Coats: These are defined by their array of front-fastening toggles. They have a hood and were previously thought to be a little bit twee. Twee is British for excessively or affectedly quaint. Also sweet, dainty or pretty.
Oversized Trenchcoats: Named for their World War I counterparts designed to protect men in the trenches. You can do this.
Leather: And in the above style to boot. Black leather trenches, Hells Angels' jackets on steroids, bondage, fisherman’s smocks and leather donkey jackets. A donkey jacket is a type of thick jacket, usually dark blue, often worn by men who work outside. GQ says you’re a donkey if you don’t have one this winter.
Denim Suits: What it says. You can do this too.
Split Leg Trousers: These have zippers, just not in the usual place. Fendi showed a series of 1970s-style wool pants in muted shades finished with zips up the calf. Which is not nearly as difficult as …
Mirts: This is a skirt for a man. It’s a single cylinder of fabric, not one for each leg like you were maybe hoping. Think Mel Gibson’s kilt in "Braveheart," but also comes in luxurious pleated leather by Louis Vuitton. Well, ya didna get all dressed up fer nuthin.’
Just paint your face blue and yell “Freedom!”
Patricia Gannon covers society for The Acadiana Advocate. She can be reached at Fete@theadvocate.com.
Tinsel & Treasures
The Junior League of Lafayette had the early birds lined up outside the Cajundome Convention Center for the Tinsel & Treasures Preview Party. Long the harbinger of the holidays, the shopping marathon takes place over several days, and ticket proceeds benefit Junior League’s community projects. “We’re excited to kick off Tinsel & Treasures for the 26th year,” said JL President Angelle Adams. “We look forward to lots of support from our merchants, sponsors and shoppers.” Ready to rumble with their custom Home Bank tote bags were Naomi Maraist, banking VIP Natalie Lemoine, Dapper Dans Kim Veillon and Marty Thibodeaux, Angela Morrison and Xanadu Queen Cindy Cobb, who got the jump on Santa and treated her girls to tickets.
FOH Luncheon
The Friends of the Humanities held a fall luncheon at the Petroleum Club, the better to showcase speakers Michael Martin and Mark Rees. Martin is the editor of “Rethinking New Acadia: Recent Interpretations of the Acadians Arrival and Dispersal in Louisiana” published by UL Press, and Rees spoke about his current archeological research, the New Acadia Project. Sue Golden designed the pretty table decor of pumpkins, asparagus fern and lantana, while checking in were Sandra Friedberg, FOH President Pam Stroup, Marguerite Bordelon and Judy Kennedy. Friends of the Humanities is a nonprofit organization established in 1989 to provide support to the humanities programs at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. Over the last 30 years, it has contributed $300,000 to the humanities disciplines at UL-Lafayette.
For She’s a Jolly Good Fellow
Marlene Milam hosted Sally Ware for a milestone birthday at her Harolyn Park Drive home. The intimate house party was catered by Stacy’s, and there was crab and spinach canapes, a Petroleum Club bartender and plenty of good cheer. Guests included party organizer Lynda Oliver-Mays, Pete Klentos, Marty and Lee Audiffred, all the Milams — Brent, Gayle, Tammy and Linda — UL’s Dan Hare, ASO’s Rita Goodrich and, in from San Diego was also birthday boy Courtney Oliver and wife Leslie. Ware received a “Welcome” souvenir sign with everyone’s autograph and best wishes for her four-score and more. What we loved: The guy cooking the beef tenderloin curbside, people were holding on to their toothpicks waiting for another round.
Ladies Who Lunch
The Women of Excellence met at City Club to honor distinguished members and bestow awards. “It’s our 25th year in celebration of women of excellence in the community,” said President Christy Lenahan. “We’re also giving the Founder’s Award to an individual who has dedicated her life to advancing women.” Taking that home was Adele Minnard, and among others receiving recognition were Anna Olivier and Ladavia Savoie.