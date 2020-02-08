The downsizing party is here.
Supposedly the brainchild of a Capitol Hill couple moving to a condo, the affair accomplishes in an elegant way what most people dread: the thought of strangers grubbing over their belongings at an estate sale.
The logistics are easy. Send out invitations, declare an open house, serve Champagne and watch the detritus disappear as guests walk out with your mugs, dishes, pots and pans, candlesticks and tablecloths. Anything on the designated tables or shelves is fair game, but it differs from a garage sale in that there is no money exchanged. All is gratis to a good home, and hosts get to see where their cherished belongings end up and with whom.
It also spares you the fate Forbes Magazine has decreed, that grown children will care nothing for your silver plate unless it’s Cartier or Christofle, and the same goes for your crystal, china, etc. And it’s your job to see to it they’re not inconvenienced by your possessions. That particularly goes for old-fashioned dark wood furniture, steamer trunks unless they’re Louis Vuitton, collectibles and family photographs, coldly referred to as “paper ephemera.” Unless it has a resale value, get rid of it and save everyone else the trouble.
Taking a cursory glance around the room, my own accumulation includes a silver-plated tray presented to my artillery colonel father that I use to hold a whiskey decanter, his century-old wooden high chair, a Waterford biscuit barrel, two sets of china, a set of sterling flatware, a 19th-century Gustave Becker grandfather clock, a 1971 Tina Turner vinyl LP before she split from Ike, a WWII German Luger with original holster, plus a silver-plated cigarette case engraved with the signatures of high-ranking Nazis.
My daughter says she’s going over every inch of this place when I’m gone.
Patricia Gannon covers society for the Acadiana Advocate. She can be reached at Fete@theadvocate.com.
Hospice Gala
No downsizing here, only expansion. Hospice of Acadiana announced its new project with a gala at the Petroleum Club, and it was indeed a night to remember. “We’re very excited about the in-patient Hospice House,” said Executive Director Kacee Thompson. “We’re glad to meet that need.” Hospice House, to be located on St. Christopher Street, will provide end-of-life care in a home setting to the indigent, homeless, isolated, hospitalized and those unable to remain in their homes. The multimillion dollar project is Hospice’s first, and turning out for a good cause were Jules and Orida Edwards, Jack and Marilyn Castle, Janice Beyt, Francis Pavy and board President Judy Kennedy, who said, “We’ve bought the property. It’s coming.”
Allons a Mardi Gras
We’d be willing to bet the good china was out as Gov. John Bel and Donna Edwards sent this year’s princesses on their way to Washington, D.C., for the Mardi Gras. Among those honored with a coffee at the mansion were Crawfish Festival Queen Madison Frederick, of Breaux Bridge; Cattle Festival Queen Emily Hymel, of Abbeville; Troubadours Queen Catherine Anderson, of Lafayette; Farm Bureau Queen Victoria Roussel, of Baton Rouge; LeCajun Awards & Music Festival Queen Sarah Sommers, of Rayne; Gueydan Duck Festival Queen Rebekah Lepetre; Delcambre Shrimp Festival Queen Gabrielle Guibeau; Sugar Cane Festival Queen Erin Blanchard, of New Iberia; Crowley Rice Festival Queen Jimi Joubert; and Boudin Festival Queen Ashlyn Hanks, of Scott.
New Kid on the Block
The brand-new Krewe of Poor Folks held its rehearsal and ball at The District, the better to announce their arrival. Le Krewe des Pauvres is the culmination and dream of longtime Mardi Gras man Lester Degeyter, who also designed and made the alligator and raccoon raiment for Slavko Fajacko, King Pierre Boudreaux I, and Cherie Bijeaux, Queen Marie Boudreaux I. “This has been so much fun,” said Degeyter. “The theme is ‘Marie and Pierre Dream of Travelling the World,’ but being Poor Folks, they can’t do anything.” Apparently not as poor as they pretend, Pierre et Marie will rule over some 200 guests and anything over the operating budget will be donated to charity.
Time for Tea
The good china was out for the second annual Camellia Tea, hosted by the UL Alumni House. Ladies in hats for days reveled in the formality as well as a lucky break in the weather. "It showcases the grounds," said Assistant Director of Special Events Angelle Pearce. "The money goes to maintain the grounds and it's sold out." Enjoying some Petroleum Club catering were event Chairwoman Marie Centanni and gardener extraordinaire Sarah Schoeffler.