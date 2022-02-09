ST. MARTINVILLE — The Acadian Memorial and Museum that was shut down in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and threatened with permanent closure due to budget shortfalls has re-opened.
Located on the banks of Bayou Teche, the museum hosts a mural by Lafayette artist Robert Dafford depicting "The Arrival of the Acadians in Louisiana," the Wall of Names listing some 3,000 Acadiens who arrived in Louisiana following eviction from Nova Scotia by the British and a replica of the Grand Pré, Nova Scotia, deportation cross.
The museum re-opened recently and is operating from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays.
Like many Louisiana businesses and tourist attractions, the museum was closed in 2020 on the orders of Gov. John Bel Edwards to slow the spread of COVID-19. Even after Edwards lifted the closure order, the museum remained shuttered through 2021 due to a lack of money.
The city of St. Martinville owns the building and operates the Acadian Memorial Museum and an African American Museum. With the building in need of repairs, including a new roof, the city's 2021-22 budget did not include funds for the museum.
The city received federal funds to assist with COVID-19 recovery. Some of those funds are being used to re-open the museum, Brenda Trahan of the Acadian Memorial and Museum Foundation, said.
A celebration of the re-opening will be held in conjunction with the Acadian Memorial Heritage Festival from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. March 19. The festival site is Evangeline Oak Park, two blocks off Main Street, 121 S. New Market St. in St. Martinville.
The Arceneaux and Leger families will be honored at the festival, Trahan said, which will include a re-enactment of the arrival of the Acadians on the Bayou Teche, Cajun food demonstrations and Cajun music and dancing.
An acting troupe, "Theatre Cadien," will recount the historical story of an Acadian family's deportation as depicted on the mural of “The Arrival of the Acadians in Louisiana" inside the museum, Trahan said. Visitors may listen to guest speakers talk about the Acadians, while all are encouraged to dress in Cajun costumes.
There's still time, she said, to reserve a booth for only $25 or become a sponsor for the festival. All are welcome to sell Acadian products or display family genealogies by obtaining a booth. Contact Trahan at 337-288-5914 or at brendacomeauxtrahan@gmail.com.