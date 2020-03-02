A retired judge serving as a one-day substitute in the Ian Howard case on Monday overruled the presiding judge’s earlier decision to grant Howard’s waiver of a jury verdict in the first of two trials.
Howard is accused of fatally shooting Lafayette Police officer Michael Middlebrook and wounding three others on the same night in 2017. He is first being tried on three counts of attempted murder, with a capital murder trial in Middlebrook’s death to follow.
Howard pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity Jan. 2, the same day he requested to waive his right to a jury trial. His lawyers have argued that overwhelming media coverage over the past two and a half years could prejudice a local jury pool. Judge Jules Edwards granted Howard’s waiver, positioning himself to render a unilateral bench verdict.
The state’s motion to reconsider was scheduled six weeks in advance, but the docket on Monday showed Edwards preoccupied with a civil trial. Filling in for Edwards on an ad hoc basis was retired St. Landry Parish judge Ellis Daigle, who agreed with prosecutors that Howard hadn’t requested his waiver in time.
Arguments centered on a 2010 state constitution amendment requiring defendants to waive their rights to juries at least 45 days prior to trial dates, as well as a 2013 Louisiana Supreme Court decision upholding the amendment.
Assistant District Attorney Alan Haney issued a straightforward argument: the state Supreme Court found the 45-day period is tied to the initial trial date, which in Howard’s case was Sept. 24, 2018.
“He just didn’t do it in time,” Haney said.
But Howard’s lawyer, Stephen Singer, said Howard didn’t become aware of his right to a bench trial until after the initial 45-day time frame expired. Failure to grant his request now deprives Howard of his constitutional right to waive a jury verdict, Singer argued. What’s more, he said, the concerns the 2010 amendment intended to address — that last-minute waivers could be used to obstruct proceedings — are not a factor in this case, since Howard’s trial is now scheduled for July 13.
“It’s not a strategic decision. It’s a personal right of the accused,” Singer said.
Haney sharply disagreed, calling the waiver of a jury verdict “absolutely a tactical decision.” He also disagreed that a jury waiver is a guaranteed right, pointing again to the 2013 state Supreme Court decision.
The decision, in State of Louisiana v. Timothy Bazile, provides a nuanced opinion on that question. While there is “no explicit right” to judge trials under state or federal constitutions, there is “a constitutional right to waive trial by jury under certain circumstances.” In other words, the right to waive a constitutional right does not entitle a defendant to the opposite of that right, the court found.
How that distinction is interpreted matters because, in Singer’s view, Howard was stripped of a right without his consent, while Haney argued that Howard waived his right to a judge trial by failing to act within the prescribed time frame.
Singer formally objected to Daigle’s decision, without emphasizing that the presiding judge had already ruled on the matter. He said the defense would consider its options.