Youngsville Ctiy Councilman and business owner Gary P. Williams died unexpectedly Monday.
Mayor Ken Ritter announced Williams' passing on his Facebook page, saying, "He loved Youngsville with all his heart and we loved him back. We will miss his laughter, wisdom and level-headed approach to our daily issues."
Williams, Ritter wrote, was a former police officer and man of faith.
He was the owner of Gary P. Williams Construction in Youngsville.
In a November 2018 election, Williams earned 81% of the votes in a two-person race for Division E on the Youngsville City Council.