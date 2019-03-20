With an original song and an inspirational story, Emily Ortego is heading to Hollywood to compete in the latest season of "American Idol."
The Opelousas singer-songwriter got the green light from celebrity judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie five months ago, but she only just now has permission to share the good news with friends, family and fans.
"During the audition, before I sang the song, I told them it was a very personal song that explains who I am and where I draw inspiration from when I sing," Ortego said. "I became emotional when I sang it... and I couldn't hold it together to sing on. They all came and hugged me and said I was so strong for even writing something like that."
Ortego, 19, performed an original song called "So I Sing," which she wrote last year during a Lafayette songwriting workshop.
It's a heartbreaking, intimate song about her desire to find her "missing harmony" — the mother who gave her up for adoption.
After embracing Ortego during her performance, the judges sat down and shared feedback with her, Ortego said.
"Lionel was like, 'This is inspiring for us creators and songwriters to see,' how I didn't even hesitate to bear my soul with the judges," Ortego said. "'Katy said something like, 'You didn't hit every single note, but the song made up for it.' Luke had said, 'We're not looking for the cookie-cutter thing. We're looking for someone real who can deliver and tell a story.'"
That story is this:
Ortego, who said she's "always really known" that she was adopted, had the opportunity to meet her birth mother when she was just 8 years old. After that first meeting, however, Ortego said her biological mom didn't stay in touch.
"It was hard for me as an 8-year-old to wonder if I wasn't pretty enough or if I was annoying or too pushy or what," Ortego said. "I told myself I couldn't talk to her as much or reach out as often because I'd seem annoying or this and that."
Ortego coped with her emotions through music.
She has been singing for as long as she can remember, and she began writing her own music as a freshman at Opelousas Catholic School. Now, she's a sophomore studying music business at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
Oretgo wrote "So I Sing" last year during the inaugural South Louisiana (SOLO) Songwriters Workshop & Festival with the help of Cajun folklorist Barry Ancelet and American songwriter Kevin Montgomery. Ortego was one of two people to be awarded a $1,500 scholarship by CREATE Lafayette to attend the songwriting workshop.
She received a standing ovation for when she performed at the end of the workshop.
"It was a special moment for me and for her. I could see that," said Mark Falgout, co-founder of the SOLO Songwriters Workshop & Festival. "She said it was a story she had to tell, and she got it out through this experience. I think that it changed her."
Ortego called the songwriting workshop a "magical experience" that helped launch her career as a singer-songwriter.
"Through this whole period from 8 to 18 when I wrote this song, it was just a lot of me questioning if I'd be good enough in the eyes of my birth mother," Ortego said. "It was just constant wondering and questioning what I should change about myself to get her to love me."
Although Ortego knows "deep down" her birth mother loved her enough to give her an opportunity for a better life through adoption, she still longs for that connection. Ortego said she is friends with her birth mother on Facebook and regularly shares life events with her through private messages.
Ortego said she recently sent her birth mother a photo of the golden ticket that's taking her to the "American Idol" competition.
That message and others have gone unanswered, Orego said.
"I have a direct line to her, but she doesn't want that connection to me," Ortego said. "I don't know if she's listened to my song, but I've posted it a lot online. I'd really love to be the one who sings it to her personally one day."
The new season of "American Idol" premiered earlier this month with highlights from cross-country auditions.
Although her October audition with the show's judges wasn't aired, Ortego said she finds "peace in the fact that what happened in Denver will stay between me and them. They were so kind to me and supportive of me and my story. I'll never ever forget that."
New episodes of this season's competition will air at 7 p.m. Sundays and Mondays on ABC for the next month. Ortego doesn't yet know what episode or episodes she will appear on.
Ortego said her adoptive family has been supportive of her songwriting and has given her "every chance to succeed."
"I'm really grateful for that," Ortego said. "And I really do have my birth mother to thank for this. I wouldn't be doing this had she not decided to give me up for adoption. In my own way, I'm paying homage to her, and I really salute her in giving me this opportunity to have a better life."
Ortego hopes to inspire others through her songs.
"Music is so powerful," she said. "It unifies us and brings us together. There are a lot of people who don't know who they are or where they come from, and I want to be that person for the ones who can't find their way or figure out who they are. I want to the that person who helps to guide them."
Aspiring singer-songwriters can apply to participate in the second SOLO Songwriters Workshop & Festival, which happens May 21-26. The deadline to apply for the workshop and the CREATE scholarship is March 31. Learn more by visiting solosongwriters.com/apply.
Keep an eye out for Ortego on new episodes of "American Idol," which air at 7 p.m. Sundays and Mondays over the next four weeks on ABC.