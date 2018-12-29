Out with the old, in with the new — if only it were that easy.
While we traditionally look forward to a fresh start with the demise of the passing year, what’s more likely is both personal and global baggage will remain: Politicians will politicize, people will protest and those unwanted pounds will continue to pile up.
It’s natural to review the past in light of the present at this time of year, and as assurances are in short supply and America faces international challenges on many fronts, I have this to offer:
When I was young, I lived abroad and traveled to what was then the Soviet Union, The Iron Curtain. It was easy for military wives to get visas because it was believed women were likely to spend hard currency in the shops. And although I saw the Moscow Circus, listened to "Madame Butterfly" inside the Kremlin, experienced the winter sunshine on the Neva and discovered truck drivers are the same the world over, it’s the forbidden fruit I will always remember.
The truly coveted items were military gear, since access to those stores was restricted to only those with authorization to buy — the Russian military. While the other women bought matrioshki dolls, I sought out such a store, made eye contact with a Russian male, flashed a carton of American cigarettes and he disappeared inside, shortly to return with a Soviet Navy belt and brass buckle emblazoned with the hammer and sickle. That was only half of it, however. The rest was smuggling it through customs to the West, a process I’ll keep to myself. Today it remains one of my proudest possessions.
They may have hacked our election, but I hacked their store first.
Happy New Year.
Patricia Gannon covers society for the Acadiana Advocate. She can be reached at Fete@theadvocate.com.
Vive La France
Simply the best. The Council for Development of French in Louisiana allied itself with Louisiana Public Broadcasting to produce Lafayette’s first-ever cognac tasting, a grand idea if there ever was one, and a concept that was two years in production. Hosted by the Acadiana Center for the Arts, “Christmas & Cognac” also marked the release of Marquis de Lafayette cognac in the United States. “We wanted to launch this brand in the U.S.,” said H. Mounier sales manager Nicolas Arcade. “It was created for tobacco and cocktails.” The 18-year-old Marquis de Lafayette XO was smoking hot, for sure, as was its even older brother, VSOP Extra, and making sure everything went down as smoothly as the cognac was Philippe Gustin, Christophe Pilut and CODOFIL charge de communication Matt Mick. Proceeds benefit the work of CODOFIL and LPB.
Merry and Bright
The Acadiana Symphony Women’s League was just that, hosted by David Bennett at her Asbury Circle home. The ladies catered the Christmas social themselves, and the Champagne flowed as guests helped themselves to pralines, peanut butter fudge and crudités, not necessarily in that order. Musician manager Miguel Ochoa wrangled the musicians, Estela Brewer explained the curative properties of tequila, and Marguerite Bordelon had the “it” coat. Good music and even better conversation.
For He’s a Jolly Good Fellow
And so say all of us. Artist and gallery owner Jeromy Young was surprised by his art-smart friends and fiancée Jessica Moore with a surprise party at Achilles Print Studio in the Oil Center. Fresh from a day of activities and dinner at Antoni’s, Young was apparently none the wiser until the birthday ambush. By the way, if he’s 41, we’re a monkey’s uncle.
Garden Club Tea
These ladies know how to celebrate the season. The Lafayette Garden Club held its annual holiday social at the Alumni House, the better to acknowledge both new and long-term members. Inducted into the Circle of Roses for meritorious service were Jean Bonneau, Linda Bourg, Joy Hargrave, Jeanne Latiolais, Sarah Shoeffler and Betty Foret. We can personally vouch for the brownies and buche de Noel, both were excellent, as was the hospitality.
Hail to the King
King Xanadu Greg Saloom was accorded his due at the E. Broussard Road home of Dr. Jude Bares recently. Attended by his new court and Queen Stephanie Fakier in addition to his wife, we consider this more than enough female attention for any man. Sources tell us both the home and evening were fit for a king.