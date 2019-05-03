CONWAY, S.C. — It had all the makings of a high-scoring affair.

UL’s pitching staff came into this weekend’s road series at Coastal Carolina with a 5.01 ERA, while the Chanticleers pitching staff had an ERA of 4.97.

Apparently, UL’s new Friday night starter Jack Burk didn’t get the message.

Burk threw six shutout innings to help the Ragin’ Cajuns snap their seven-game losing streak in style with a 10-0 victory over Coastal Carolina at Springs Brooks Stadium on Friday.

Burk didn’t walk any batters while allowing five hits and striking out seven.

Austin Perrin came on to pitch the final three innings, giving up one hit, walking two and striking out six for the save.

As a staff, UL struck out 13 and walked two.

Free bases once again prove fatal to UL's comeback attempt It’s been a theme for much of the season for the UL baseball team.

The Cajuns (21-27, 9-13) actually didn’t get a hit until the fifth inning, before striking for three runs in that frame to take the lead for good.

Handsome Monica led off with a walk just ahead of a Daniel Lahare bunt single to set the table. Tremaine Spears singled to right-center field to drive in one run just ahead of a wild pitch to easily chase home Lahare.

After Brennan Breaux’s ground out pushed up the runners, O’Neal Lochridge’s squeeze bunt made it 3-0.

UL added an insurance run in the sixth when Monica’s double drove home Todd Lott, who had singled to open up the frame.

The Cajuns’ bats kept rolling in the seventh when Lott scored on a wild pitch and Orynn Veillon delivered a two-run single for a 7-0 lead.

In the eighth, UL really put the game away. Hunter Kasuls drew a bases-loaded walk. Lott finished up his big day with a two-run double. Lott was 3 for 5 with two RBIs.

The Chanticleers dropped to 26-19 overall and 11-10 in league play. Coastal is 16-8 at home.