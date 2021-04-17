The family of an Arnaudville man who died when the lift boat Seacor Power turned over remembered him Saturday as a family man who loved to cook.
The body of Ernest Williams, 69, was pulled from the water Thursday afternoon near Cocodrie, about 30 miles west of the overturned vessel, according to officials and relatives of others board the boat.
Step-daughter Trenita Jasman of Lafayette recalled Williams fondly in brief remarks Saturday.
"He was a family man. A good man," Jasman said. Williams enjoyed cooking for his hard-working co-workers, and his family, too, she said.
Jasman said the family was instructed by its attorney not to say much about the incident that took her step-father's life.
Williams was the second victim pulled from the Gulf of Mexico after the boat overturned about 8 miles south of Port Fouchon. The lift boat captain, David Ledet of Thibodaux, 63, was recovered Wednesday.
The Seacor Power capsized in bad weather Tuesday afternoon.
The bodies of two men were recovered Friday from inside the capsized boat. They were identified Saturday by the Lafourche Parish coroner as Anthony Hartford, 53, of New Orleans, and James Wallingsford, 55, of the northeastern Louisiana village of Gilbert.
Nineteen people were on board the Seacor Power when it overturned. Six men were almost immediately rescued.
Staff writer Ramon Antonio Vargas contributed to this story.