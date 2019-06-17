Brandon Scott Lavergne, who is serving two life sentences in the Louisiana State Penitentiary for the murders of Mickey Shunick of Lafayette and Lisa Pate, cannot appeal his conviction and sentence, a federal appeals court ruled Monday.
Lavergne pleaded guilty in 2012 in Lafayette in connection with the deaths of Shunick, a 22-year-old University of Louisiana at Lafayette student who disappeared in the early morning hours of May 19, 2012, while riding her bike near Blackham Coliseum, and the earlier death of Pate of Lafayette Parish.
In a plea deal with the 15th Judicial District Court's District Attorney's Office in Lafayette that took the death penalty off the table, Lavergne pleaded guilty to both murders and agreed to serve two life sentences at hard labor without probation, parole or suspension of sentence. He is incarcerated at Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola, Louisiana, in solitary confinement.
Lavergne claims his solitary confinement sentence, which is per a clause in his plea agreement, is cruel and unusual punishment. He claims his conviction for Pate's murder is improper because the district court has no jurisdiction since no element of the case occurred in Lafayette Parish.
Finally, according to the court order, Lavergne claimed he received inadequate legal representation from public defenders who did not object and encouraged him to accept the plea deal, U.S. Circuit Judge Stuart Duncan wrote.
In order to obtain a Certificate of Appealability, Duncan wrote, Lavergne had to show he was denied a constitutional right, which he did not.
Schunick's disappearance sparked a large community search for weeks afterwards. Police arrested Lavergne on July 5 and he pleaded guilty Aug. 17, 2012, after leading police to her remains.
Pate went missing in June 1999. Her body was found in September 1999 in the Church Point area, where Lavergne had been living.