A historic preservation gala at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in Lafayette will give participants a chance to leave with a piece of that storied church in hand Saturday night.

Part of the evening’s events will include auctions — silent and live — that will include artwork placed on 10 roof tiles from the cathedral, which was built in 1916. Original works from 17 local artists will be auctioned, along with various other items.

Proceeds from the evening’s events will help pay for the first of three phases aimed at restoring and preserving the church. In this initial, exterior restoration phase, the church will replace the 60-year-old heating and cooling system as well as the hurricane-damaged roof. The roof will use Ludowici terra cotta clay tiles; Ohio-based Ludowici provided the church’s first tiles.

The Ludowici company traces its history to a family-owned company in Italy but has made tiles in the U.S. under its current name since the late 19th century.

+9 Acadiana's silent saint: Case for Nonco's cause unusual, but Arnaudville has few doubters ARNAUDVILLE — It was small things that kept August “Nonco” Pelafigue's memory alive among his family and friends in this town of 1,000 people …

Phases two and three will involve interior restoration and include expanding preservation funds. Phase two will start in about two years.

“Hurricane Laura took several roof tiles,” said Judy Mahtook, chair of the gala. “The roof has needed replacement for quite some time. Hurricane Laura necessitated replacing the entire roof.”

Estimated cost of the roof replacement is $1.06 million; replacing the HVAC system will cost about another $840,000. Much of the money has been secured, but event organizers hope Saturday night’s event will push them closer to the top.

The Rev. Chester Arceneaux, St. John's pastor, initiated the Cathedral Preservation Plan as a means of bolstering the historic church but also to celebrate the church’s history during this bicentennial year. Saturday’s sold-out event will include music by The Rouge Crew, dancing under the magnolias, food prepared by eight leading local restaurants, homemade gelato by Our Lady of Sorrows Sisters, and the auctions, which will include art and artifacts. About 750 people are expected to attend.

He said he was not necessarily surprised by the enthusiastic early response to the fundraising.

“It’s a trying time in the community because of storms, COVID-19 and loss of industry,” he said. “We didn’t anticipate we would be nearing the first goal so quickly. It’s a sign of what the cathedral means to this community.”

He noted that “Catholics are so faithful in this area,” but noted that non-Catholics, too, have contributed to the cause.

He said he asked the gala committee to focus on celebrating this weekend — to have a party.

“I feel so blessed by the work of the committee. Everything is thanksgiving and gratitude. The blessings of our ancestors have shown us the way.”

+17 'Different for having been here': Sacred Heart marks 200 years of faith and learning in Grand Coteau GRAND COTEAU — This small St. Landry Parish town was an unlikely center of faith and learning, but two centuries ago, a few women made it so.

Daphne Krampe, who chairs the art and artifacts committee, said 17 local artists were asked to contribute pieces for auction. They are: Ramsey Ayers, Janie Domengeaux Bayard, Caroline Blanchet, Lauren Sibley Brasseaux, Brett Chigoy, Aimee David Cotter, Kathy Dumesnil, Candace Greer, Lynda Judice, Linda Moncla, Jebbye Moroux, Dan Spiller Jr., Lue Svendson, Leslie Tammariello, Daren Tucker, Jeromy Young and Holly Klock.

Their mission was to go to the cathedral property and find inspiration for their artwork. The cathedral is home to five historic landmarks: a 500-year-old Cathedral Oak; the Cathedral Cemetery, 1832; The Cathedral Carmel School, 1846; the church, 1916; the L’Eveche residence, 1921. Krampe said the goal for her was to look for elegant silent auction pieces, pieces by artists who are well known and loved in the community.

“We told them to walk the grounds, cemetery, go to the tree — anything that inspired them,” Krampe said. “I wasn’t sure what they would do.”

She had about half the pieces in hand last week. She said the artists worked in water colors, mixed media, oil, pastels, pen and ink, and more.

Kathy Dumesnil, a 1970 graduate of Cathedral Carmel, said she has an affinity for trees and chose to paint a panoramic of the 500-year-old tree in front of the church. She painted from a panoramic of the tree, with a low and slender format.

+7 Erath memorial evokes memories of 8 storm victims, and one man's promise to honor them ERATH – It’s not the type of tragedy a small town can forget. When Hurricane Hilda swept through this town on Oct. 3, 1964, a water tower 125 …

Candace Greer painted “White Dove,” an abstract. She said she is a “mixed-media artist,” and has been told her work is soothing.

“The Holy Spirit is a huge part of my spiritual life,” she said. Her teacher at Cathedral Carmel suggested to her parents that they enroll her in private lessons. “Good teachers push you in the right direction.”

Leslie Tammariello has been painting for 15 years. She was an art major but didn’t paint full time until her four children were older.

Her niche, she said, is working on spiritual pieces. She likes to work with themes like finding faith and learning to live every day: “What makes you a believer and what makes you act like a believer.”

Ramsey Ayers painted the 1821 church, the first of three that were built on the property donated by Jean Mouton. She said she paints a lot of churches and one image that stood out to her was the old church. She herself was married at the cathedral in 2001 and is drawn to it.

She said she’s been painting professionally for about 20 years, after studying art at LSU. She said the work is a mixed media collage.

Those who cannot attend are invited to offer bids for the “limited edition” of 10 roof tile artifacts, which will be blessed by Arceneaux. To offer a bid, they should contact Karen at the cathedral by noon Friday by calling (337) 232-1322.