A Duson business was denied an industrial tax exemption Tuesday by the Lafayette City-Parish Council.
In 2018, the council rejected at least three requests for tax exemptions approved by the state, including for Stuller jewelry manufacturer.
On Tuesday, the council rejected the request of Service Machine and Supply on Denais Road in Duson to exempt it from local property taxes. The company would have been exempt from about $11,000 in parish property taxes over 10 years, according to Councilman Bruce Conque.
The business, which manufactures oilfield downhole tools, sought the exemption for adding in 2018 new manufacturing equipment, a nearly $180,000 investment that would add two machinist jobs to its 36-person staff.
In the past, state boards could grant companies exemptions from local property taxes without input from the government agencies that lost property tax revenues as a result.
An executive order signed by Gov. John Bel Edwards changed that in 2017, giving local governments a say in whether they're willing to forfeit local taxes in exchange for investment by companies.
The council voted 8-1 against the tax exemption. Councilman Kevin Naquin voted to grant the exemption.