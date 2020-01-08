Tuesday marked a milestone for Lafayette. A City Council exclusively representing residents of the city of Lafayette met for the first time since 1996, when Lafayette Consolidated Government and a combined city and parish council came into being.
Voters in December 2018 approved a home rule charter amendment splitting the City-Parish Council into separate city and parish councils. Each of the nine council members had one vote on city and parish issues, whether their district was comprised entirely of city of Lafayette residents or more residents from outside the city of Lafayette.
The new Parish Council and City Council met separately Tuesday and jointly to address matters pertinent to both, such as adopting rules and order of business for joint meetings, selecting Veronica Williams to continue as clerk of both councils and approving an introductory ordinance by Mayor-President Josh Guillory to reorganize the department of public works, creating two new departments, for drainage and traffic, roads and bridges. Even though this would create two new department head positions, Guillory plans to eliminate four unfilled positions to save money.
Terry Cordick, associate director in public works, will retire in several months, adding about $67,500 to the cost savings. On Monday, communications specialist Cydra Wingerter said Cordick would serve as interim public works director until a permanent director is appointed. At Tuesday's meeting, Guillory introduced Chad Nepveaux, a 28-year veteran of public works, as the interim director. Wingerter said it made more sense to appoint someone who is not retiring in a few months.
Guillory did not rehire Mark Dubroc, the public works director under his predecessor, Mayor-President Joel Robideaux. Ideally, Guillory said, he would like division leaders in public works to apply for the three director posts. But the director positions are not classified, meaning they are not protected by civil service laws, so some may not want to risk losing that protection and benefits.
Pat Lewis and Liz Hebert, who previously served on the City-Parish Council, were elected Tuesday to serve as the first chairman and vice chairperson of the new Lafayette City Council for the current calendar year.
Three of the five City Council members — Nanette Cook, District 4; Hebert, District 3; and Lewis, District 1 — were on the City-Parish Council that ceased to exist Monday, when separate city and parish councils were sworn into office.
Andy Naquin, District 2, previously served one term on the City-Parish Council. He was defeated by Bruce Conque, whom he defeated in 2018 to win a seat on the new City Council.
Glenn Lazard, District 5, is the only person on the City Council who hasn’t served in public office. In a short address Tuesday, Lazard, who is an attorney, said he had a clear idea of how he would run his campaign. But early into the campaign, he was diagnosed with leukemia, which he continues to deal with today.
“But I’m good, though,” he said. “I’m good.”
The council, Lazard said, has many issues to deal with, “daunting challenges. With challenges come opportunities.” He added, “At the end of the day, ultimately we’re going to be judged by how we treat the least among us.”
The City Council appointed the following five people to the City Planning and Zoning Commission: Mark Pritchard, five years; Alzina Dural, four years; Jared Doise, three years; Blair Green, two years; and Burley Pellerin II, one year.
Because of the 2018 charter amendment, the city and parish will now have separate planning and zoning commissions to review residential and commercial development applications and make recommendations to their respective councils.