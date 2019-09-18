Lafayette Mayor-President Joel Robideaux has vetoed a line item in the budget, stripping money from a Louisiana Avenue extension project to use for drainage.
Robideaux announced the line item veto Wednesday in a memo to the City-Parish Council. He had shifted the money from Louisiana Avenue to storm water diversion in his proposed 2019-20 budget. But the council, during budget deliberations, moved the money back to Louisiana Avenue.
In explaining his veto, Robideaux wrote that his budget proposed moving $7.1 million in city money into drainage projects, holding the money in a fund titled storm water diversion, which the council renamed city storm water diversion. The money, he said, comes from a proposed extension of Louisiana Avenue outside the city limits of Lafayette.
Since the August 2016 flood that damaged hundreds of homes in Lafayette Parish, drainage has become the top priority for residents. Robideaux explained his administration, instead of increasing taxes to address drainage, has looked at its $620 million budget to identify existing money to commit to drainage. The final phase of Louisiana Avenue extension is one of those projects, he wrote.
During the Sept. 5 budget hearing, Councilman Jay Castille said the Louisiana Avenue project has been ongoing for about 25 years. The extension in question, which would connect to Gloria Switch Road, he said, is almost ready to start construction.
Robideaux said the traffic count on Gloria Switch Road is 5,000-6,000 vehicles a day, most heading toward Interstate 49. Castille countered that traffic counts may double or triple once the extension is built, and open the area for development. He suggested annexing the stretch of road before it's built.
In his memo Wednesday, Robideaux said the project should only move ahead if all properties surrounding the roadway and connection to Gloria Switch Road are annexed into the city first.
"It would be grossly irresponsible for the city of Lafayette to build, own and maintain a road only to have another municipality annex the property around it and become the beneficiary of tax dollars derived from future development," he wrote.
At the Sept. 5 meeting, Robideaux said he feared Carencro would annex the road and surrounding property before Lafayette. The city of Lafayette fought Broussard when Ambassador Caffery Parkway was extended and Broussard won most of the land, he said.
Robideaux said in his memo it's logical and fair that city of Lafayette money should not be spent on projects outside the city. Plus, he wrote, language in a sales tax approved by voters in the city in 1961 specifically dedicates the tax revenue to projects in the city.
At the Sept. 5 budget meeting the council voted 5-4 to put the money into the Louisiana Avenue extension. Voting to transfer the money were Council members Castille, Kevin Naquin, Pat Lewis, Kenneth Boudreaux and Bruce Conque. Voting to put the money into drainage were Council members Jared Bellard, Nanette Cook, Liz Hebert and William Theriot.
A two-thirds vote of the council, six out of nine, is needed to override Robideaux's veto and keep the money in the Louisiana Avenue project.