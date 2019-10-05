Yes, the heat index is in the triple digits, but that doesn’t deter the fashion industry one bit.
The industry adheres to a seasonal calendar all its own that is months ahead of yours; when you’re keeping cool by the pool, it's already shearing the sheepskin.
As far as fashion is concerned, it’s already winter, so designers know what you’re wearing before you do. According to Vogue, this is what’s coming at you:
Moroccan souks: A souk is an Arab bazaar. These are nomad-looking garments that envelop you from head to toe. You are guaranteed to be bizarre.
Leopard: Leopard anything — shoes, coats, dresses, even leggings. Just not the real thing, which brings us to …
Fake fur: The PETA people have won.
Hippies: Woodstock may be long gone, but boho is never going away. Just so you know, these people never dressed this well, and that’s an eyewitness account.
Swinging '60s: People didn’t look this good either, except perhaps for Twiggy and Jean Shrimpton. See Hippies.
Fringe: Never going away either. This time it’s flapper fringe from shoulder to shoes.
Sheepskin: Country come to town. Some “Big Valley” crossed with “Longmire.”
Cowgirl: This is different from sheepskin. More like black leather spaghetti western for women.
Layers: Just what it says and an awful lot of them at the same time. If you’re concerned about looking plump, stay away, regardless of what Chanel and Prada have to say about it.
Padded jackets: Everyday armor for the modern life. See Layers above.
Construction wear: High visibility orange with reflective safety stripes and work boots. If you get catcalled by real construction workers, you have only yourself to blame.
Patricia Gannon covers society for The Acadiana Advocate. She can be reached at Fete@theadvocate.com.
Season Kickoff
The Acadiana Symphony Orchestra started its 35th anniversary season with a plush cocktail reception upstairs at the Heymann. “We have some past board members, donors, presidents and musicians, several of whom have been with the symphony for its duration,” said Executive Director Dana Baker. “At the beginning of each concert, we’ll have a commissioned piece, and tonight it’s 'Anniversary Fanfare Acadienne' by Daniel Pertuu.” VIP donors and guests were treated to a charcuterie feast courtesy of Graze Acadiana, and sipping Champagne were Bob and Judy Dunn; ASO conductor Mariusz Smolij; Veronica Rodrigue; Robert Melanson, director of the Lafayette International Center; Cindy Dore, who had the “it” outfit, and notre ami Thomas Foard. The evening’s playlist included “Nessun Dorma”— if you’ve never heard Harold Greene do this, you need to — and Bizet’s “Habanera.” L’amour est un oiseau rebelle … c’est vrai.
The Rosie Awards
Cité des Arts hosted the sixth annual Rosie Awards honoring the local theater community. The theme was circus, and it didn’t disappoint as local actors of all ages turned out in costume, not only to take that long walk to the podium but to perform. There were award categories for both plays and musicals, including Best Actor/Actress, Best Costume Design, Best Direction, Best Supporting Actor/Actress, as well as Best Comedy, Drama and Musical. Looking their best were Riveters co-founder Sarah Langley, mother-daughter duo Billi-Jo and Brooklyn Woods, Journey Woods and LRE’s Scott Gremillion, who went home with Best Set Design and Best Drama. Our Best Smile Award goes to John Bess.
Food for Thought
Hospice of Acadiana was selected by guest chef Kent Zerangue to be the featured charity recently at Café Sydnie Mae in Breaux Bridge. Inspired by Zerangue’s personal mission of giving back through cooking, Café Sydnie Mae’s owners David and Cheryl Puckett selected several local food enthusiasts for the “Acadiana Cooks: Guest Chef Series” that would benefit local charities. Zerangue cooked a signature menu with proceeds from his dish going to Hospice of Acadiana.The four-hour event was sold out.
ASWL Fall Social
Several women got their leopard on for the Acadiana Symphony Women’s League fall social at the Robinwood Circle home of Barbara Reid. “Things are really positive this year,” said Veronica Rodrigue. “We have new sponsors and a wonderful program.” Wonderful indeed was Miguel Ochoa, playing piano and singing some favorites, as well as the Champagne and buffet table. Who could ask for anything more? ASO Executive Director Dana Baker could: “We’d like for more young women to become members.” What we loved: Sylvia Turner’s lush amber jewelry.
Advocate Open House
The Acadiana Advocate introduced its new digs to the public with an after-five open house. Located now on the corner of Third Street across from Cité des Arts, balloons festooned the doorway while inside, staff and guests noshed on cocktail bites. In the mix: Advocate President Judi Terzotis, new sales director Stacie Boering and Cité neighbor Danny Ladmirault.