Louisiana state Rep. Blake Miguez, R-New Iberia, has announced he is running for the Senate District 22 seat currently held by Sen. Fred Mills, R-Parks.
Mills is prohibited from seeking reelection due to term limits. Senate District 22 includes parts of Lafayette, Iberia and St. Martin parishes.
In a news release announcing his candidacy for the Oct. 14 election, Miguez touted his conservative ideology, saying Louisiana is at a pivotal point and "it will take proven conservative leaders with the vision and backbone to ensure we get it right for future generations.
"That's been my number one goal," he continued, "and I'm ready to take my record of fighting for our families, our freedom and our values to the state senate."
He is described as a pro-life fiscal conservative and a proponent of strong family values.
Miguez has been commended by groups like the Louisiana Family Forum, the Louisiana Association of Business & Industry and the National Rifle Association, the news release states, for his efforts to "safeguard taxpayers, ensure government accountability and uphold the Constitution."
He also has been recognized by the American Conservative Union, the Louisiana Shooting Association and the National Shooting Sports Foundation.
Miguez was elected by his peers as Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, offering a conservative voice to the Legislature. He fought government overreach during the COVID-19 pandemic and secured funding for some of the region’s most critical infrastructure projects, the release states.
A competitive shooter and staunch advocate for constitutional carry rights, Miguez recently placed fifth in the world and secured a silver medal with Team USA in the Standard Division at the 2022 International Practical Shooting Confederation World Shoot in Thailand.
Miguez owns a small business in the oil and gas industry which, he said, helps him understand the challenges businesses face every day.
Born and reared in Loreauville, Miguez graduated from Catholic High School and earned an undergraduate degree from LSU and law degree from Southern University. He resides in New Iberia with his wife, Ashley, and is the father of three.