A motorist was killed Tuesday night in a crash at Bertrand Drive and Eraste Landry Road just after 8 p.m., the Lafayette Police Department said.
Police said the motorist who was killed was driving south on Bertrand and entered the intersection at Eraste Landry with a green light when another vehicle coming the other way on Bertrand turned left and struck the southbound vehicle.
The motorist was taken to the hospital and was soon pronounced dead. The other driver refused medical aid on scene.
Lafayette police said the investigation is ongoing and an update will be provided when more information is confirmed.