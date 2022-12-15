The financial burden of recovering from a tornado that injured 13 people Wednesday in New Iberia most likely will be borne by the state and local governments, Gov. John Bel Edwards told officials Thursday on a visit to the area that included an aerial inspection.
The tornado that touched down in New Iberia probably did not cause enough damage to meet the threshold to qualify for federal aid, he said, nor does it appear the state, which was struck by at least 11 tornadoes Tuesday and Wednesday will meet the $8.2 million threshold to qualify for federal funds.
"There's no reason to believe we meet the criteria for federal aid," Edwards said at a press conference at the Iberia Parish Communication Center before heading east to St. Charles Parish to review damage from a tornado that hit the New Orleans area Wednesday.
A tornado touched down in New Iberia just before 11 a.m. Wednesday, ripping roofs off homes and apartments in Southport Subdivision and flipping mobile homes, trapping residents inside, before taking aim at the Iberia Medical Center and adjacent medical offices on East Main Street, where it blew out windows and lifted off parts of the roof.
Homes in the Old Jeanerette Road and Barrow Street area behind the hospital also suffered damage, Iberia Parish Sheriff Thomas Romero said.
Iberia Parish Medical Center was fully open and operating Thursday morning, including the radiology department, lab and surgery unit, CEO Dionne Viator said.
The glass-paneled medical office building next to the hospital that contains doctors' offices, Viator said, was inspected and found structurally sound. It hasn't been determined when the offices will be ready to re-open.
Investigators with the National Weather Service in Lake Charles were on the scene Thursday, inspecting the damage in an attempt to assess the strength of the tornado, meteorologist Stephen Carboni said. A preliminary report indicated the New Iberia tornado was 4.5 miles long and 300 yards wide.
Two tornadoes that ripped through the New Orleans region on Wednesday — one through Killona and Montz in St. Charles Parish, and the other cutting a path from Marrero through Gretna, Algiers and Arabi — have been given preliminary ratings of EF-2 by survey teams investigating their damage on Thursday, the Slidell office of the National Weather Service announced.
Tornados that left two people dead in Caddo Parish on Tuesday night were determined to be EF-2 tornados, one with peak winds of 115 mph and another with peak winds of 130 mph.
The Lake Charles team also was expected to visit northeast St. Martin Parish, he said, where there were reports of damage. Carboni said weather experts aren't certain if the damage was caused by the same tornado that hit New Iberia, but it most likely was part of the same storm system that pushed through the state as part of a cold front.
"This has been a very difficult couple of days for our state," Edwards said. "We're 10 days before Christmas and we have a lot of people all over our state whose lives are not what they thought they would be at this point, and that can very, very traumatic, in addition to just having lost their home or the place that you work is not able to operate."
The National Weather Service is investigating at least 11 tornadoes, and may confirm even more, all over the state Tuesday and Wednesday, including Caddo, Union, Rapides, Madison, Iberia, St. Charles, Jefferson, Orleans and St. Bernard parishes and possibly on the north shore of Lake Pontcartrain. At least three fatalities were reported due to tornadoes Tuesday and Wednesday, none of them in New Iberia.