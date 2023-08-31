If Labor Day means a three-day weekend for you, that's plenty of time to watch a movie, maybe three, or binge a series say … centered around work?
Here are four we can recommend: a classic, a drama and a comedy film, plus a comedy series. Pop that popcorn and let's get started.
"THE GRAPES OF WRATH": This 1940 drama starring Henry Fonda was a double Oscar winner, with seven Oscar nominations total. In the drama, the Joad family hopes to leave the poverty and homelessness of the Dust Bowl behind in Oklahoma. They head westward to California, but will their misfortunes be over or are new ones just beginning? A quote to listen for: "Seems like the government's got more interest in a dead man than a live one."
"NORMA RAE": Sally Field fans, this one's for you. The 1979 drama has Field playing a single mom and textile worker who agrees to help labor activist Reuben (Ron Leibman) unionize her mill. Also starring Beau Bridges.
"OFFICE SPACE": When watching this 1999 comedy, some of the characters will seem very familiar, like someone in your own office. That's part of the fun as you watch three workers who detest their jobs hatch a plan to get back at their loathsome boss. Starring Jennifer Aniston, Ron Livingston, David Herman and Ajay Naidu.
"THE OFFICE": Where do I start? Nine seasons, 188 episodes, no throwaways, unforgettable characters and just maybe the funniest, off-the-wall plots ever. And the writing is nothing short of genius. Can you tell we love this show? You'll come to love the staff at Dunder Mifflin, too. The mockumentary follows this group of office workers 24/7, breaking the fourth wall moments included. The cast features the inimitable Steve Carell, Rainn Wilson, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, Mindy Kaling, Ed Helms and more who've racked up five Emmys (including outstanding comedy series in 2006), plus a pile of Emmy nods.
— Judy Bergeron