Sorrento and Baton Rouge get their Hallmark Channel moment in “My Southern Family Christmas,” premiering at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Filmed in September at The Cajun Village in Ascension Parish, a neighborhood in Baton Rouge and a day at Celtic Studios, the feel-good holiday flick is an Evergreen Films production.
Daniel Lewis, producer and a native of Sorrento who now lives in Covington, used the warm Louisiana fall to his advantage.
"I'm going to show an authentic look of Louisiana during the holidays," Lewis said just prior to filming. "And, you know, there are times on Christmas Day when we're in shorts and flip-flops. It's not always like that, but it allows us to not have to put our actors in giant coats. We don't have to make it the snow-covered town. We're going to play it as a very authentic Christmas down South."
The movie stars Jaicy Elliot (“Grey’s Anatomy”), Ryan Rottman (“Guidance”), Brian McNamara (“Magnum P.I.”), Moira Kelly ("The Cutting Edge") and Bruce Campbell (“Ash vs Evil Dead”).
Lewis sets up the plot like this: "It's basically the reconnection of a girl with her birth father during the holidays. So it's a really, you know, focus on this newfound family coming together and connecting and bonding. You know, in a lot of Southern traditions, there's a lot of heart, a lot of emotion, some good levity, a lot of moments of comedy and also, you know, to serve the audience. There's certainly gonna be a romantic angle involved, too."
The script comes from two Louisiana writers, Alys Murray, of New Orleans, and Lake Charles-based Emily Moss Wilson, who directed as well.
In 2021, Lewis' company filmed "Every Time a Bell Rings," in Natchez, Mississippi, and it aired on Hallmark last Christmas. After "Bell Rings," the team moved on to another yuletide project, the Patti LaBelle-starring "New Orleans Noel," also working in Natchez and the Crescent City. It airs on Hallmark on Saturday, Dec. 3.