The Acadiana Center for the Arts presented its Sunny Side Jazz Brunch on Sunday, March 19 at the exquisite home of Carolyn and Kip Schumacher.
The fundraising gala brought out sponsors and guests dressed in their Sunday best for what was surely one of the most elegant jazz brunches we’ve ever attended.
Rising opera star and Lafayette native André Courville performed a mini concert which included lovely standard jazz tunes such as "Sunny Side of the Street" and "Basin Street Blues," along a few show tunes as well.
This event was everything you could possibly want in a jazz brunch and more. The menu featured specialties from executive chef Jeremy Conner of Spoonbill Restaurant and plenty of mimosas. Guests dined in a beautifully decorated tent on the grounds of the Schumacher home.
The Acadiana Center for the Arts is indeed worthy of support. It helps facilitate the creation of new works of art, exhibits, festivals, performances, and public art across an eight-parish region. AcA arts programs also reach young people across Acadiana giving them access to unique experiences through arts that might not be easily accessible to everyone. We salute you, AcA, for all you do to enhance our culture here in Acadiana.