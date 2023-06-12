The Acadiana Center for the Arts is recognizing the parish’s past while imagining its future in a new exhibition honoring the 200th anniversary of Lafayette Parish’s formation.
The exhibition, “Cur Non,” features 22 local artists and will be on display until Aug. 12 in partnership with the Lafayette Parish Bicentennial.
The show was curated by French-Algerian artist and curator Camille Farrah Lenain, who combed through over submissions from more than 50 artists to plan the show.
The show’s title, which translates to ‘why not?,’ is emblazoned on the coat of arms of Gilbert du Motier, the Marquis de Lafayette. The French nobleman and revolutionary played significant roles in the American and French revolutions and won the affection of many Americans, inspiring cities and counties across the country to adopt Lafayette’s name.
Jaik Faulk, visual arts director for the Acadiana Center for the Arts, said Lenain arranged the exhibition’s range of pieces, from a multimedia video to self-portraiture to abstract paintings, so the pieces played off one another, whether through common palettes, imagery or media.
The visual arts director said art is a powerful way to capture a moment in time.
"When you look in history books at eras in different places and different communities, the first things you look at are the artworks, the music, the plays – they're telling in so many ways about an era and a time period. Whether consciously or subconsciously, they carry with them some of the common sentiments of a community,” Faulk said.
When Roz LeCompte read the AcA’s prompt for the exhibition, she was intrigued by the Marquis de Lafayette and wanted to know more about the audacious man whose personal motto inspired the exhibition’s title.
Through her research, the 46-year-old Broussard resident learned the orphaned du Motier traveled to America at age 19 against the wishes of the French king to join the colonists’ war for independence. She was impressed by his bravery and rebelliousness, she said.
LeCompte found a discarded rotating seesaw on the side of Garber Road near her home and on a whim salvaged it, later realizing it was the perfect youthful base for a piece honoring the young revolutionary.
The seesaw, which spins, represents how du Motier traveled between France and the United States. LeCompte recovered the seesaw seats in purple velvet, a nod to the marquis' aristocratic background, and mounted dual banners painted with the French and U.S. flags on the seesaw, she said.
The Broussard artist said the project made her feel more connected to her home parish and gave her a deeper feeling of pride and belonging.
“I think it helps us have a greater sense of who we are if we know where we come from,” LeCompte said.
Lafayette artist and architect Tommy Hughes turned his artistic eye to the future for his submission, “Atchafalaya Living.”
Hughes combined his architecture and art backgrounds together for the piece, imagining a colorful home with classic elements of local architecture — piers, porches and a classic south Louisiana look — but higher, as potential flooding and changes in the landscape necessitate adding height to homes.
He began the piece with a base painting on watercolor paper, then used resin, transparent stickers and graffiti paint to create layers that build off the original painting and gave the entire piece a three dimensional look, Hughes said.
The artist’s parents are originally from Ohio and moved to the region for his father to attend Tulane Law School. They fell in love with the area and moved to Lafayette when he was 3 years old, finding a warm community that embraced them and incorporated them into the local melting pot of residents, he said.
“When they started talking about Louisiana and 200 years from now, you really start to wonder — where are we going to be?” Hughes said.