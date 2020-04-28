A Duson family lost hundreds of dollars worth of food when their deep freezer suddenly quit working a few weeks ago. Vivian Landry saw their story on KATC and responded.
"At that point, I was trying to catch whatever information I could," Landry said.
Toby Leger and his family had been looking for a new freezer but were having trouble finding one. Landry was looking at a freezer on Facebook to buy for herself but decided to give it to the Leger family instead.
"Here I'm looking at freezers, and their freezer went out. It was a sign from God to me that it was put in my path for me to help them," Landry told KATC.
Landry bought the freezer, found the Legers through Facebook and arranged a meeting. The Legers couldn't believe it until the saw the freezer for themselves.
Landry not only got the family a new freezer, but also several packages of meat.
"You need to have a purpose for it, so it's a start," Landry said.
Adapting to the times
Escape From Poverty is a nonprofit organization that provides free life-skills classes, mentors and budget counselors to impoverished families to help them move toward success in their lives. With the governor's mandate for social distancing, the churches that hosted the group's classes closed.
Linda Lanclos wrote in about how the group quickly adapted and was able to fulfill its mission.
One participant suggested holding classes on Zoom. However, many other participants didn’t have computers. Rick Golob, a budget counselor, stepped up. He and his wife, Laura, figured out how to host meetings on Zoom. The group had some laptop computers that had been donated but were outdated. Golob and another volunteer, Chris Lanphier, upgraded the computers so they could be donated to families in need and the families could continue to benefit from counseling sessions.
A friend, indeed
Chris Thibodeaux is a friend of everyone in the neighborhood and has been even before the pandemic. He cuts grass for three widows, newcomers and for anyone else who needs help. He will not accept any pay for his work because he enjoys what he does because he feels that is what the Lord would have him do.
— Valla Culpepper, Lafayette
Helpful family and neighbors
I had sort of a double whammy. My husband passed away (he was under hospice care), and a week later, I tested positive for the flu. Then the social distancing started. My neighbors Julie and Kirk Inzerella picked up my medicine at CVS and checked on me daily. My sister and her husband, Pookie and Brother Curry, also picked up medicine and brought groceries and food to my carport door. Now that I’m better, I realize how wonderful everyone has been, and I’m so thankful and blessed to have them in my life.
— Phyllis Bircher
If you want to be part of our coverage, send those Acts of Kindness to theadvocate.com/actsofkindnessnominations.