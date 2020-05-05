Scarlett Robb is proof that philanthropists come in all shapes sizes and ages. The 11-year-old's car-washing business is raising money for a local pet food pantry.
She started the business just after Lafayette Parish schools were closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“I wanted something to do during this isolation, and I thought that I could help a charity,” Scarlett told KATC.
Her mother says Scarlett was getting restless, so one day Angelique Robb told her daughter to go out and wash the car.
Mom and Dad agreed to pay her $5 a car, but Scarlett’s wheels starting turning. She decided to create flyers offering her car-washing services to neighbors. Then she decided to donate the money.
The neighbors were impressed, and Scarlett says they quickly came on board. “They think it’s a really good idea and they like that we’re putting the money to charity.”
With the help of her mom and brother Gus, Scarlett has washed about 15 cars and recently delivered $130 to The Pet Food Pantry.
Make lemonade
There's been no shortage of young philanthropists.
Tesha Henderson and her children, ages 3 and 8, have a tradition of setting up a lemonade stand in their Lafayette neighborhood every year for National Lemonade Day.
This year, they decided to do it a little differently.
This year's theme was, "When 2020 gives you lemons, make lemonade."
The lemonade was free, just because they wanted to spread some cheer in their neighborhood.
And the kids made sure they wore masks and gloves while serving their customers.
Henderson said said she hoped they brought a smile to people driving past.
Adopt a nurse
A Facebook movement is looking to connect nurses with people in the community who want to honor them.
The Facebook page, Acadiana Adopt a Nurse for Nurses Week, asks nurses (or their family and friends) to post their photo and story, and then allows other visitors to "adopt" each nurse for a care package.
It's a national movement, but Erin Dufour talked to KATC about the local version.
"You can reach out to who you are adopting, asking for their Amazon wishlist or address, whichever they are comfortable with, in order to send them something," Dufour siad. "Care packages should be sent out in the coming days."
Each nurse can only be adopted once, but if you like you can adopt multiple nurses.
If you want to be part of our coverage, send those Acts of Kindness to theadvocate.com/actsofkindnessnominations.