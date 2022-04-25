Five years after losing her infant daughter Nonnie in a premature birth, Vanessa Breaux continues to build her child’s legacy.
On April 30, 2017, Breaux was only 22 weeks pregnant with her daughter, Nonnie, when she began to experience abdominal pain. Confused, she went to the hospital, only to learn she was going into premature labor because of cervical insufficiency, which is when the cervix opens prematurely and initiates labor preterm.
Breaux was told her child would not survive.
Nonnie was delivered and lived for three hours. In that time, she was held by family members and Breaux said she tried her hardest to comfort the small child.
“For the three hours she was alive I just made sure I showed her as much love as I could," she said. "I tried not to cry while I was holding her. I just sang to her and prayed over her.”
The now 22-year-old said the grief that followed was crushing.
“I thought my life was over when I lost my daughter," she said. "I felt that way for at least a year after she passed. There was no way out of my grief, and it was the most consuming thing I’ve ever been through and the hardest thing I’ve ever been through."
So she connected with groups like Maddie’s Footprints, a local nonprofit that assists families who’ve experienced child loss, which dulled the pain some, but true healing was elusive, she said.
Breaux said she knew with certainty she didn’t want her daughter’s loss to pass unnoticed.
Privately honoring her child didn’t feel like enough, so as her first birthday rolled around, Breaux decided to find another girl Nonnie’s age who was born on or near April 30 and gift her with a birthday cake, just as she would have done for Nonnie if she’d survived.
She decided to repeat the gift the next year and the next, and now it’s become an annual tradition for her and her family.
Breaux said her approach each year varies. Sometimes she’s found a specific family or worked with a specific bakery, other times she’s called local bakeries to find a girl whose age and birthday lined up with Nonnie’s and offered to pay for the cake order, she said.
This year has turned into the largest celebration yet.
When Vanessa reached out to the Acadiana Moms Facebook group, Morgan Reed, owner of Piece of Cake Lafayette, stepped forward. Reed said she could relate to Breaux’s struggle.
A mother of two, Reed suffered a miscarriage in 2018 while 18 weeks pregnant.
“It changes you. It really does,” she said.
The bakery owner posting about her story on her bakery’s Facebook page. Other vendors began reaching out to the two women and offered their own services for the chosen child. Now, in addition to a cake, there will be a petting zoo, photography services, a balloon arch and a vendor making flower crowns, among others.
Reed said she was touched by the endless love Breaux shows for her child and her deep appreciation for her life, and now that love is being championed by the community.
“Everybody’s business was impacted by COVID, and they don’t have to do this," Reed said. "This just confirms that there are still really good people out there."
Soon-to-be-5-year-old Paris Dugas, this year’s recipient of what’s now been dubbed “Nonnie’s Blessing,” isn’t fully aware of just how elaborate her birthday party has become, still ecstatic just at the idea of having a birthday cake and balloons, her mom, Melissa Dugas, said.
For this year’s birthday, Paris, who was adopted in May 2020, is celebrating with a painting themed party. Dugas said knowing Paris’s day will be enhanced because of another mother’s love makes the experience all the more special.
“It’s pretty beautiful that her daughter may not be here but she’s still making a difference in this world,” she said.
Breaux said the tradition of Nonnie’s Blessing is as much a practice of love, healing and hope for herself as it is for other families. She hopes that each year she celebrates her daughter another family experiencing similar loss finds comfort in her ability to turn her pain into something beautiful and sees a way forward for themselves.
Now a mother of two boys — Lanzis, 2, and Leaux, 1 — Breaux said she’s appreciative of having the privilege to be a mother. She teaches her boys about their older sister and each year they visit Nonnie’s grave on her birthday to deliver flowers in addition to their public gift.
“Grief is a plant that you water on your own," she said. "You can water it with tears or with joy, but it’ll become a beautiful flower if you let it.”